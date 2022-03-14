Five top economical cars to buy on a budget

Living costs have skyrocketed. Energy bills are at an all-time high and average fuel prices have passed 150p per liter – which is making it more difficult to get behind the wheel of something modern and frugal, that will allow you to save your precious pennies at the pump.

However, there are plenty of economical used cars for sale in the classifieds. Provided you’re happy driving around in something that’s a decade old (we don’t understand why, but it’s a serious problem for some people), you can find a cheap and cheerful, fuel-sipping runabout that won’t cost the earth to keep on the road.

Every car in this list can be bought for less than £2,000. Before you buy, though, it’s worth checking the CO2 emissions of your potential purchase against this DVLA table to see how much you’ll be paying in road tax. You can find out a car’s emissions output by entering its registration number into this government tool.

Toyota Yaris 1.4 D-4D GS (1999–2005)

Toyota – the stalwart brand for economy and reliability. The first-generation Yaris is an excellent example of how to build a small car well. It’s practical, surprisingly spacious and incredibly robust, with even the petrol models still going strong after 100,000 miles.

If it’s economy you’re after, though, you need to find one fitted with a 1.4-litre diesel. You can expect around 50mpg from that engine in the real world, and you’ll keep reaping the benefits come service time, as spares have stayed cheap. You shouldn’t munch through tires, either – the heaviest Mk1 Yaris barely tips the scales at one ton.

Fiat Panda 1.3 MultiJet Dynamic (2004–2011)

The second-generation Panda should be up near the top of your list if you’re looking for something cheap and economical. Fiat (in its usual exuberant fashion) says it can manage 65mpg if driven carefully, but that figure will be closer to 50mpg in the real world.

That’s still commendable fuel economy, though – and, as it’s powered by a 70bhp 1.3-litre diesel engine, insurance and road tax are cheap too. As an added benefit, it’s great fun to drive around town, but it doesn’t run out of steam once you’re on the motorway.

Skoda Fabia TDI PD Classic (2000–2007)

Speaking of which, here’s the Skoda Fabia diesel. We’re not going to sugar-coat it – the Mk1 Fabia’s 1.4-litre diesel engine is utterly gutless. The least powerful versions produce less than 70bhp, but the powertrain is expected to haul around a car that’s more than 300kg heavier than the Panda. However, what you lose in performance, you gain in economy.

Real-world figures of 55mpg should be achievable – and, if you play your cards right, you should be able to pick one up for less than £1,000. Just make sure you check the front carpets for damp before you buy, as their heaters have a habit of leaking.

Nissan Micra 1.5 dCi S (2003–2010)

The Mk3 Micra’s radical styling divided opinion when it was launched in the early 2000s. But, if you can look past its gawky face, you’ll find a reliable, comfortable workhorse that only wants to save you money, especially if it’s fitted with Nissan’s 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Fuel economy can crest 60mpg in the real world, which is more than any car in this list. They were even quite well-equipped with air conditioning, heated seats, electric windows and heated mirrors all available depending on the trim – and some even had keyless entry!

Renault Clio 1.5 DCi Dynamique (2001 – 2008)

The second-generation Clio is another great product of the European hatchback scene. It’s fun to drive, cheap to run and even cheaper to buy – resale values tanked as soon as they were driven off the dealer forecourts and they’ve never recovered since. The 1.5-litre diesel version can also return real-world economy figures of 55mpg.

If you’re tempted, we’d recommend you steer clear of early cars as the cabin quality isn’t quite up to scratch. Thankfully, Renault remedied this issue for the Clio’s facelift which arrived in 2006. Aim for cars built after that year and you’ll be onto a winner.