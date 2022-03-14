5 FUN FACTS ABOUT ONLINE CASINOS

Did you know? The first online casino warmed its way into people’s hearts in 1994! That’s right – we are two years shy of celebrating three decades of online gambling. So, wouldn’t this be a good time to also celebrate your wins in the past years? But of course, that only starts with you opening a gambling account in reputable sites like Miami Club Casino, which have capitalized on the strengths of online gambling. And to think that such sites would not exist if that first site had not popped up in 1994 – talk about good timing. Interested in other online casino facts? Let’s get into it:

1. Legality is Not a Given

While it might seem like almost anyone can now place a wager online, it’s not entirely legal. Even in places like the United States, you find that some states allow online gambling and others ban it. But this has not stopped punters from seeking the thrill of online wagers. If anything, they have just become smarter – having their way by setting up foreign accounts and using crypto to place their bets. So, before you wager, figure out what your laws state – you could be breaking the law!

How are people still wagering despite the grey area in legality? Well, they use cryptocurrencies. Digital currencies are increasingly becoming the standard way of transacting online. Gamblers look to them for their speed, privacy, lack of additional fees, and security. Add that governments cannot crack down on these transactions and there lies a loophole in online gambling

2. Counting Cards is Impossible

If you are new to blackjack, then you are likely excited about the prospects of counting cards and making the most out of your wagers. But did you know that you can’t do it during an online game? Here’s the thing. Casinos already know that with you playing via a device, they cannot track what you are doing. You could be seated at home with a pen and paper, noting down all the moves. So, they use random card selection to ensure that you do not have the upper hand. Thus, if this is how you want to master blackjack card counting, you might need to find another way.

3. Online Casinos are Open 24/7

One thing that stood out to gamblers with online gaming is accessibility. With physical casinos, you must know the opening and closing times. And if these do not coincide with your optimal hours, you cannot play – which is a hassle and an inconvenience. But with online gambling? – You can play at any time. There’s no one to open and shut the place. As long as a site maintains its software, you are good to go. And there’s hardly a limit on the number of people who can log into the casino simultaneously. And you can play from anywhere!

4. The Payouts are Huge

You’ve probably heard of people who make a living out of gambling. And you may have wondered if this might be too good to be true. But here is the thing. In 2013, a man wagered 25 cents on a jackpot game. And guess what he won? A cool $24 million from that one wager! Of course, his win was a bit of an outlier. But it shows that you can make a lot of money from online games.

5. Almost 20% of the world’s population has gambled

Think about that. That means that in every five adults, one has engaged in gambling at some point. And do you know how many people that percentage adds up to? – 15.6 billion people! While not all these people have engaged in online gambling, a good percentage has. For example, 17% of gamblers in the UK prefer doing so online. And with people favoring sedentary and convenient lifestyles, we can only expect this number to rise.

Have we mentioned that you can access your favorite games via mobile and PCs? Also, you might be playing these games in the metaverse in the future. This gaming sector has a lot to offer in the future, and we cannot help but feel giddy about it. What was the most exciting fun fact?