The Houston Symphony Announces The Seventh Installment Of The Harry Potter Film Concert Series With Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert

Audiences will experience the next chapter of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series with the Houston Symphony performing Alexandre Desplat’s full score live to picture

TRAILER • Film Stills

Tickets available starting May 11, 2022 at houstonsymphony.org/hp7 or 713.224.7575

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Jones Hall with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 in Concert, the second to last film in the Harry Potter series. On June 10 and 11, 2022, John Beal will conduct the Houston Symphony in performing Alexandre Desplat’s incredible score live from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from The Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 1,434 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2022.

Harry, Ron and Hermione set out to track down and destroy the secret to Voldemort’s power – the Horcruxes. On their own and on the run, the three must rely on one another more than ever…but Dark Forces threaten to tear them apart.

Winner of the International Film Music Critics Award (IFMCA), World Soundtrack Award, and Satellite Award for Best Orig. Score, Academy-Award winning composer Alexandre Desplat (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The King’s Speech, Philomena) created a subtle yet full-flavored score, transporting audiences into the adventures of Harry and his friends as the long-feared wizarding war begins!

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, “The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World.”

Tickets go on sale March 9 via houstonsymphony.org/hp7 and 713.224.757 for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 in Concert.