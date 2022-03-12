If you Drink, plan a sober ride! Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to the country’s founding. However you celebrate, make sure you and your friends stay safe this St. Patrick’s Day by remembering one important piece of advice: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. This means that if you plan to drink any alcoholic beverage, it’s essential that you plan for a sober designated driver beforehand. To help keep your community safe, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving. Even one drink can be one too many.

According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. Additionally, one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019. This is why Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is working with NHTSA and TxDOT to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to the festivities, help us spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.

During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), more than three out of five (63%) crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.

“Impaired drivers are a continuing problem on our nation’s roads, especially around days like St. Patrick’s Day,” said AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Agent Leticia Hardy, Fort Bend County. “People need to know that they can go out for a night of fun and return home safely by ensuring they have a sober driver take them home. Don’t be the reason someone — including yourself — doesn’t get home. Don’t let St. Patrick’s Day become an anniversary of a tragic night.”

If you’re the designated driver, make sure you keep that promise of safety to yourself and your passengers. It can be a long night, but people are counting on you, not to mention the other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the streets. Take the role of designated driver seriously — don’t rely on the luck of the Irish to get home safely.

Party with a Plan

Before ever heading out, it’s vital to plan ahead. Be honest with yourself: You know whether you’ll be drinking or not. Follow these ideas to ensure you and your fellow partygoers stay safe.