DPS Increases Patrols for Spring Break

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will increase its presence on the roads to ensure highways are safe as part of a spring break enforcement campaign. From March 12 through March 20, the Texas Highway Patrol will be out looking for people who are violating traffic laws as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort). The Operation will include St. Patrick’s Day.

“Spring break is a time for fun and relaxation, but we need to make sure people are enjoying their vacations responsibly and following the law,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS will step up enforcement efforts on the roads, and we hope drivers will obey the posted speed limits, along with all the other laws, to make it possible for everyone to have a safe spring break.”

During the 2021 spring break enforcement effort, DPS Troopers issued more than 73,700 citations and warnings for violations. This included 7,236 speeding citations, 919 citations for seat belt or child safety seat violations and 500 Move Over, Slow Down citations and warnings. Troopers also made 512 felony arrests, 417 DWI arrests and 235 fugitive arrests.

To have a safe spring break holiday, DPS offers the following tips: