Typical House Painting Mistakes You Need To Avoid

Painting your house can be exciting because you can completely refresh the looks of your home. However, if you are not an experienced painter, you can end up making mistakes that will result in less-than-pleasing aesthetics, not to speak of wasted money, effort, and time. Some of the most common house painting mistakes, you need to be alert to and avoid:

Not Choosing the Right Color

More often than not, people tend to pick a paint color that does not live up to their expectations. It happens if you select a color by looking at color chips and discovering it does not look like what you expected when you apply the paint at home. To avoid disappointment, ask the paint store to prepare a sample and use it at home to be sure you like it. Since colors look different during the day and the night and in natural and artificial lighting, you can see if it lives up to your expectations. If you are not satisfied, you can repeat the process with another sample till you get it right.

Painting When the Temperature Is Extreme

Paints do not take kindly to extreme temperatures, which is why you must bring them in from outside into your home before the temperature dips. If it is freezing, it is best to postpone the painting project. The paint will not dry properly and come off if anyone touches it. Similarly, you must avoid painting when the mercury is soaring because when you apply the paint on a hot surface, it starts to dry even before you can brush it evenly. The heat causes the paint to bubble and flake off. When painting, it is better to avoid direct sun to the extent possible. Click here to see more about Body Corporate Painting Brisbane.

Not Covering Surrounding Surfaces When Spray Painting

Using a paint spraying machine requires a fair amount of skill. There is every chance of your not being able to control the direction of the spraying machine and painting surfaces unintentionally. To avoid this, you must cover the nearby surfaces with drop cloths or plastic sheets. Also, you must be extra careful if it is windy as the wind can carry the mist of paint a long way and get you into trouble with the neighbors.

Painting Without Prepping the Surface

Before applying the paint, you must ensure that you have prepped the surface so that the paint will stick properly. If the surface is painted, you must sand the surface to make the surface rough and remove the top layer of the paint, which is prone to flaking. If the existing paint is shiny, you can also use a deglosser liquid to prepare the surface for the new layer of paint. According to That Painter, using a deglosser can significantly reduce the time and effort to prepare the surface.

Conclusion

DIY painting your house is not a big deal as long as you are prepared to put in time and effort. You will also get the best results if you know the right techniques and common mistakes to avoid.