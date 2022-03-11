The Common Reasons of Having Knee Pain – Know the Cause Before the Treatment

Almost everyone witnesses some amount of knee pain in their lives. Exercise, sports and other activities can result in tendinitis, muscle strains and other severe injuries in the cartilage and ligaments.

Today, it’s challenging to point out the precise number of people who undergo knee pain in their lifetime. But according to research and studies, in 2017 there were close to 966,000 knee replacement surgeries that got conducted in the United States.

When it comes to knee pain, the severity can vary based on factors such as age or other health factors. Knee pain might limit certain daily activities. If your knee pain is mild, it might pose minimal challenges. However, today there are several non-surgical ways to manage knee pain. To know more about it, you can check out QC Kinetix (Amarillo).

But before you move on to the treatment, let’s look at some of the common reasons for knee pain:

Knee ligament injuries

Do you have a knee ligament injury? If yes, then you will witness ample pain. Also, the ligaments connect the thigh bone to the lower leg bones. In fact, they hold the bones together and help to provide knee stability. Usually, knee tears and ligament strains are very common sports injuries and can take place in the anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament and the posterior cruciate ligament. At times, car crash and other high-energy accidents, are also responsible for knee ligament injuries.

Meniscus tears

The other injuries, comprising tears can occur in the knee cartilage. Simply put, the cartilage happens to be a semi-hard tissue which covers the bone ends. Additionally, the knee cartilage comprises two menisci on both joint sides, that is, the medial meniscus, on the knee and the lateral meniscus, outside the knee.

Usually, a meniscus tear is a very common injury and it needs a surgery. As opposed to a ligament injury, which can occur in multiple ways, the meniscus tear generally occurs because of a single movement. For example, a random turn or twist that tears the knee cartilage. As you age, this injury can occur because the cartilage thins out and becomes weak. Some of the symptoms of this include the following:

Knee pain

A popping sound

Aggravating pain and stiffness even after the injury

Initial discomfort and pain

Knee locking or catching

Arthritis of knee

Simply put, arthritis is a knee condition that results in the pain in the body’s joints and inflammation. And over time, this condition becomes worse and might require a surgery. Also, arthritis of the knee, comes in three types, namely osteoarthritis, post-traumatic arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Some of the common symptoms of arthritis of the knee comprises the following:

Acute knee pain

Swelling and stiffness in the knee

Facing difficulty in bending the knee completely

Now that we have understood the common causes of knee pain, we know that the solution is either medicine or surgery. However, times are changing. Today, there are medical service providers that claim to cure knee pain issues through non-surgical treatments as well. You can search for the same and opt-in for the one that you deem fit.