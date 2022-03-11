Explore the Top Reasons to Opt for Dental Implants

Even though dental care has advanced dramatically in the last few years, millions of people in the United States suffer tooth loss because of periodontal disease, tooth decay, or injury. For several years, patients with missing teeth had to rely on dentures and bridges. However, today you have easy access to dental implants. According to Forbes, more people seem to be smiling these days. We believe there seems to be a good reason for that. People in the United States are forever obsessed with looks, as such; we are witnessing the ever-growing popularity of cosmetic dental procedures.

What Do You Understand by Dental Implants?

Dental implants are actually substitutes of tooth roots. Dental implants are best for providing a solid foundation for both removable and fixed replacement teeth. They look like your usual teeth. They are designed and created to match the natural teeth.

Reasons to Choose Dental Implants

Best Way of Preventing Bone Loss

When you lose your teeth, you may also end up losing bone mass present in your jaw. Dental implants are the best tooth-replacement option as they are capable of replacing the jawbone stimulation and preventing bone loss. Schedule an appointment with Century Smile Dental offering dental implants for perfect outcomes.

Matches Closely to Your Natural Teeth

Dental implants are available in a broad spectrum of sizes and shapes. Your dentists will talk to you and work closely with you to design and create dental implants that complement the color of your natural teeth surrounding the implant. Also, your dentist makes sure that the implant fits the gap with utmost perfection. Only your dentist and you may identify the implants, but nobody else can see the difference. Implants are as good as natural teeth.

Excellent Way of Restoring Bite Force

Since dental implants will be anchored, using a titanium post into your jaw, you can bite with practically the same force as you would do with your natural teeth. Dental implants are as robust as your dental roots and are best for restoring bite force. Other methods of tooth replacement are not so effective in restoring your bite force because they are superficially placed on top of your gums.

Helps Prevent Changes in Facial Shape

Dental implants are best for improving your appearance. Dental implants feel and look very much like your natural teeth. They become permanent since they have been designed and created to fuse seamlessly with your gum bone. Your teeth are known to support your entire facial structure. You seem to lose that support when you start losing your teeth. Your facial shape will change, and you would start looking older because of missing teeth. However, dental implants will provide the same kind of support to your face just like your natural teeth.

Excellent Way of Enabling Natural Speech

Some tooth-replacement methods such as dentures may adversely affect your ability to correctly pronounce words. Moreover, your speech could be altered due to missing teeth. Since dental implants function and feel very much the same as your natural teeth, you can continue to speak naturally and easily.

Conclusion

Dental implants are a permanent and best solution to missing tooth issues. Other tooth replacement methods necessitate periodic replacement or repair. However, dental implants will last forever.