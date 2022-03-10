Playoff-Bound Jordan Girls Drop 2-1 Soccer Match

By Terry Carter

For 73 minutes, playoff qualifier Jordan and postseason hopeful College Station battled in a cold, scoreless soccer duel in District 19-5A play.

Then the host Lady Warriors (13-6-1, 12-2-1) started scoring with 6:51 remaining in the match when Jordan’s dangerous scoring duo of Peri Olmo and freshman forward Maddie Thompson teamed up. Thompson scored on a short shot, and Olmo contributed a crisp pass to the near post for an assist to give Jordan a 1-0 lead late in the second half.

In most matches, that would have been enough.

The goal could have stolen the momentum from lesser teams, but Jordan plays in District 19-5A, where Magnolia (12-1-1), Jordan and A&M Consolidated (11-3) have already clinched postseason spots. College Station (10-9, 9-5) and Paetow (8-7) are battling for the final spot. College Park plays at Paetow on Friday night in a key matchup.

Despite cold, windy conditions, College Park’s Lady Cougars countered immediately and scored within 44 seconds to tie the game at 1-1 with 6:07 remaining. According to Jordan head girls’ soccer coach Rennie Rebe, teams are most often scored upon within five minutes after they score a goal.

Rebe said what happened next represents a lesson for the Jordan underclassmen, a talented team playing its varsity season with mostly freshmen and sophomores and four juniors. The lesson is simple: Never ease up on scoring or defense because your better opponents will take advantage of it.

And with 2:45 remaining on Tuesday, College Station connected on a crossing pass that left Lady Warrior goalkeeper Maddie Mech 1-on-1 with a far post shooter only 20 feet away. The College Station goal was the decider in this contest, which leaves the Lady Cougars with a strong grip on the final playoff berth. But it’s not over yet.

The district race does not technically finish until March 21 when Jordan hosts Rudder, and Magnolia West plays at College Station. And once the teams are decided, the postseason begins where Tuesday’s lesson will be emphasized with each playoff match, over and over until one Region III-5A team advances to the state tournament.