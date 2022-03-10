Museum Grand Opening: Joshua, Judges & Jesus – A Walk Through Biblical History Exhibit

The Bible Seminary (TBS) held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 officially opening the Joshua, Judges & Jesus – A Walk Through Biblical History (3J) museum. After eight years of traveling the continental United States, the exhibit will call Katy home for the remainder of 2022. Dr. Scott Stripling, Museum Director, TBS Provost, and current Director of Excavations at Ancient Shiloh excavated many of the items on display. A catered lunch was provided to the 100 patrons and was followed with tours given by Dr. Stripling and the Museum Co-Director, Jordan McClinton. According to Mr. McClinton, “The JJJ opening this week was a huge success. Our Grand Opening event was jammed packed with excited people ready to experience the Holy Land in their own back yard. I have personally led multiple tours this week, and attendees have been overwhelmingly excited about seeing these once in a lifetime artifacts from the Land of the Bible.”

Joshua, Judges & Jesus – A Walk Through Biblical History features 170 artifacts spanning 3,500 years of history, including Israel’s #1 artifact from 2013. The 2021 exhibition at North Carolina’s Museum of the Albemarle in partnership with Mid-Atlantic Christian University drew more than 26,000 visitors. Guests have an opportunity to experience items from all facets of ancient life – from cooking pots to crucifixion and burial objects – that align with biblical references and reinforce the historical reliability of the text.