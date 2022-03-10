Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $913 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $913.3 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 19.8 percent more than in March 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (March 2022)`2w Recipient March 2022

Allocations Change from

March 2021 Year-to-date

Change Cities $581.7M ↑18.3% ↑19.3% Transit Systems $196.9M ↑19.8% ↑20.4% Counties $54.5M ↑21.6% ↑20.9% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $80.2M ↑30.3% ↑30.5% Total $913.3M ↑19.8% ↑20.5%