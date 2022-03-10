AG Paxton Sends Letter to ALI Opposing Revisions that Benefit Sexual Predators

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate letter to the American Law Institute (ALI) objecting that their proposed amendments to the Model Penal Code (MPC) would weaken laws used to prosecute and prevent sex crimes. Paxton and 37 attorneys general had previously sent a letter to the ALI that resulted in positive updates to the MPC, but additional interim revisions passed by the ALI Council have raised important new concerns.

The U.S. Department of Justice, the National Association of Attorneys General, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have also criticized the MPC revisions, because they make it more difficult for law enforcement to protect victims while also creating loopholes that sexual predators can exploit to avoid consequences for their acts of depravity.

“The ALI is supposed to work to improve the law, but their proposed changes would cater to criminals while silencing victims of abuse and human trafficking,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will never stop fighting for the safety and wellbeing of our most vulnerable and victimized Texans, and I call upon the ALI not to weaken our laws to the advantage of those who commit sex crimes.”