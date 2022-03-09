Harris Health System Offers New Parental Leave Benefit for Full-Time Employees

Harris Health System has begun offering a new parental paid leave benefit to all full-time employees welcoming a new child to their families.

“This policy change firmly demonstrates care and compassion toward our employees, providing paid and protected essential bonding and recovery time after the birth or adoption of a child,” says Omar C. Reid, senior vice president, Human Resources, Harris Health.

The new benefit began March 1 and provides up to four weeks of paid leave for employees. It is available to all full-time employees from the first day of employment.

Specifics on the new benefit are:

Four weeks of 100% paid leave for birthing parents.

One week of 100% paid leave for non-birthing parents and adoptive or foster parents

“Strengthening our benefits offerings is vital to attracting and retaining the best talent in healthcare,” Reid says. “With the introduction of paid parental leave, Harris Health has matched, if not exceeded our Texas Medical Center peers in paid leave offerings.”