What Kind of Yoga Mat Should We Choose for Outdoor Yoga?

Today, many people practice yoga more than ever to complement their physical activity routine and become healthy. According to research by the International Yoga Federation, more than 300 million individuals practice yoga globally. It is common in the United States among younger and older people. Although most people like practicing yoga indoors, others prefer doing it outdoors, necessitating the need for mats. But the real question is, what kind of yoga mat should be used for outdoor yoga? Read on to find out.

Non-Slip Yoga Mat

One type of mat people should use is the no slip yoga mat. A yoga mat is necessary for helping you get support and maintain good balance and posture while exercising. Since you will probably sweat from the physical activities, your mat should be sticky enough and have an excellent grip to prevent slipping and injuring yourself. The <a href=”https://cambivo.com/products/outdoor-yoga-mat”>best no slip yoga mats</a> are made of thermoplastic elastomers (TPE). That’s because TPE is highly absorbent and can withstand large amounts of sweat without becoming slippery. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) mats are not suitable no slip yoga mats because they don’t absorb sweat.

Easy to Carry Mat

Besides non-slip yoga mats, easy-to-carry mats are ideal for outdoor exercises. Apart from moving them outside your household, easy-to-carry mats are stress-free to travel with from one location to another. You can carry your mat to a recreational park or when going for a group yoga session in a recreational park. The mat you select for your outdoor yoga exercise should be lightweight. A light mat is easy to pack and carry inside a backpack or a suitcase. Light yoga mats are made of cotton, hemp, PVC, or TPE. Mats made using rubber or futon lined with cotton, polyester, or wool are heavier and difficult to carry when exercising outdoors.

Larger Size Mat

Lastly, the mat you use for outdoor yoga should be larger in size. At the minimum, your yoga mat should have a length of about 7 feet to accommodate even taller people. With regard to width, the mat should be wider than standards mats. The importance of an <a href=”https://cambivo.com/products/extra-wide-yoga-mat-for-men-and-women”>extra-wide yoga mat</a> is it provides enough space for various yoga poses. An extra-wide yoga mat is also suitable for big-bodied people who cannot easily fit on standard-sized mats. Additionally, you can share a larger mat with your yoga partner if they didn’t carry theirs. A larger yoga mat will sufficiently fit you and enable you to exercise freely without worrying about insufficient space.

Bottom Line

The best mats for outdoor yoga should be non-slippery, easy to carry, and large in size. A no-slip yoga mat will protect you from slipping and ensure your safety. An easy-to-carry mat is easy to carry and won’t add any extra weight to your luggage, while an extra-wide yoga mat will enable you to do various yoga poses. Get a mat that meets these three qualities to help you practice outdoor yoga.