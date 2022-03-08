The NFT world is ever moving, and its market never remains the same. So, what is the latest news in the sphere? First, let us see what NFT news is dominating today.

Pop Culture Legend Lester Green NFT Now Is Available On Auction

It was announced that the Goldin marketplace is now preparing to present the new NFT inspired by Lester Green, more widely known as Beetlejuice. The NFT is named One-and-Only.

The fans have been waiting for the release since Beetlejuice promised it in December. But, from its name and the man’s words, it’s clear that this will be the only Lester’s official NFT.

What does this NFT look like, you are wondering?

The image is based on the design of a baseball card in honor of the memorable milestone for Lester.

Da Vinci Intellectual Property Now Is Getting Monetized by Cere

Another latest NFT news piece tells us about the Cere Network launching DaVinci. This is a unique content monetization project for NFT supported experiences. The project is based on Polygon’s network and will use the support of Polygon Studios.

Cere Network announced this on February 14. In simple words, the new platform will enable custom content streaming to NFT owners. In addition, Cere DDC runs on smart contracts, and its new product is expected to solve the issue of NFT value transfers and top-up security.

This is revolutionary NFT crypto news, but, citing Polygon’s co-founder, ‘The world has only seen the tip of the iceberg regarding what NFTs are capable of’.

