4 Things to Include in Your Delivery Service Business Plan

If you’ve decided to set up a delivery service, you’re no doubt well aware that you need a business plan in place. But what needs to be in your plan? It needs to include details of market analysis, an executive summary, startup costs and financial forecasts together with your business name. Your plan should also include sections that are specific to delivery companies. We look at four things to include in your delivery service business plan that will help to set you up for success.

How Will You Structure Your Operation?

Even the smallest delivery company will need a structure – unless you’re planning to go it totally alone. The structure of your business will be dependent on its size and the niche you are filling. If there are multiple staff members, you’ll need a clear structure to show who will manage the drivers, who will plan and manage the delivery routes. You’ll need to consider how you’re going to hire and train drivers, how you’ll manage your fleet of vehicles, how to manage inventory, how you’re going to gain new customers and how to manage payroll and manifests. The answers to these questions will give you a clear plan to follow once you have launched.

How Will You Maximize Profits?

It’s not enough to have paying customers. Those customers need to be paying an amount for your service that covers your initial investment and running costs. Depending on the type of service you’re offering, you may have minimal overheads, or you may have a larger operation that involves a fleet of vehicles, warehousing facilities and specialist delivery equipment. You’ll need to study costs very carefully to understand where to pitch your idea in order to make a profit. One way to maximize profits is to install GPS tracking into your vehicles. It will give you the data you need to plan fuel-efficient routes and ensure that your drivers are driving safely and within the law. Find out everything you need to know about GPS tracking for trucks in an online handy guide.

How Will You Promote Your Delivery Business?

A business is nothing without customers. And if your company isn’t a household name, how will you attract people to use your services? To answer this question, you’ll need to develop a marketing strategy that’s based on your particular niche in the market. Will a social media presence help you to reach out to customers and gain the visibility you need? Will you need a website to promote your product or service? Would it be better to use a more community-based approach? Or do you need to use more traditional marketing strategies such as press or media advertising?

What is Going to Set Your Delivery Service Apart from Others?

How are your services going to differ from other delivery services in what is a competitive and fast-paced industry? Are you going to fill a niche market? How will you guarantee excellent and timely service? Do you need to employ reputation management services to help with this? These are questions that need to be asked and answered before starting out.