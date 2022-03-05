Tuition-Free Classical School hosting Virtual Career Fair

Who: Public charter school, Aristoi Classical Academy, is hosting its first-ever Virtual Career Fair.

What: Virtual Career Fair for summer and academic year job opportunities. Summer enrichment, academic teaching, and non-teaching positions are available. School officials will be available to talk about the school, the application process, and answer questions.

When: March 31, 2022 @ 6:30 PM

Where: Virtually from your own home. Register at www.aristoiclassical.org/careers/ .

Why: Aristoi Classical Academy is providing a no-cost summer enrichment program for its current K-8 students. We need passionate teachers for those opportunities as well as for our academic year openings to support increasing enrollment. Our goal is to reach far and wide so that we can choose the most qualified candidates who are ready to embrace the virtues of a classical education.

Being part of a mission-driven school is different from a typical ISD in that there is a specific mission, vision, and philosophy which is deeply embedded in the student environment. At Aristoi that means we provide students with an academically challenging classical liberal arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character. Aristoi is about forming the character of our students, not simply providing information for them. At Aristoi, you become an integral part of this mission in what you do as a member of the staff, faculty, and teaching teams.

In supporting our teachers, Aristoi provides robust health, dental, and vision insurance as well as life and disability insurance options and health savings accounts (HSAs).

Aristoi also partners with the YMCA and provides FREE memberships for our teachers and staff (family and spouse rates are significantly discounted).