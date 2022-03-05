Answers to All of Your Questions about Dental Implants

What Are Dental Implants?

The most important question that you need to know the answer to is what a dental implant is. It is a type of prosthesis that is used for the replacement of missing teeth. It is a tiny titanium fixture that dentists insert into the jawbone which has a partial denture, full denture, single crown, or fixed bridge attached to it.

As the implant integrates with the bone, a structure is connected to the implant which allows artificial teeth to be placed. Thus, the process of placing artificial teeth involves the placement of the implants, the abutment, and the artificial teeth.

Is It Common For People To Get Dental Implants?

Since tooth loss is quite common, dental implants are a popular option. Chances are that you know someone who had dental implants. The following reasons explain why dental implants are so common.

For Appearance: A great thing about dental implants is that they look just like natural teeth. This makes them a great option for people who want to have an aesthetically pleasing appearance.

For Reliability: If you take good care of your dental implant, it can easily last you a lifetime. In fact, dental implants normally last longer than most dental restorations.

For the Replacement of Multiple Teeth: Dental implants are widely used for stabilizing bridges as they are very sturdy. They offer restorative dental work in case you have decayed or broken teeth.

Is It Safe To Get Dental Implants?

Dental implants have been around for a long time. Besides, implant technology has come a long way and is safer than ever before. Dental implants are sophisticated devices that offer a reliable way to replace missing teeth.

Is It Painful To Get Dental Implants?

Although discomfort varies from person to person, most people only feel slightly uncomfortable during the surgical dental implant procedure. Overall, the procedure causes minimal discomfort. Hence, you have nothing to worry about. Only gentle techniques are used which helps prevent the spread of any infection. All you need to do is follow the instructions of the dentist to ensure minimal discomfort. As the dentist would use pain medication, it would help numb the pain. Generally, the success rate of dental implants stands at 98% which makes them one of the safest dental procedures.

How Long Would It Take To Undergo A Dental Implant Procedure?

There are a few factors that impact the timeline of the dental implant procedure as mentioned below.

The number of teeth involved.

The area of the teeth that are getting replaced.

Your overall dental health.

If there is a need for a tooth extraction.

There are two phases involved in getting dental implants. You can expect the entire process to take anywhere from 3 to 9 months. However, it could take longer if there is an extraction involved that requires healing or in the case of a bone graft.

Is There Any Downside to Getting Dental Implants?

Similar to any other oral surgery, there is a slight chance of inflammation, pain, or infection. But, a reputable dentist will discuss everything with you and manage these risks in the best way possible. However, if there is no bone available for placing the implant, a bone and gum grafting procedure would need to be performed which would make the treatment expensive.

What Are the Upsides To Getting Dental Implants?

According to My Dentist San Francisco, there are various benefits of getting dental implants as mentioned below.

Improve your appearance.

Boost your confidence.

Can last a lifetime.

Never decay as they are made of titanium.

Allow you to stop worrying about your teeth.

Improve your ability to eat foods that you love.

Enable you to lead an active lifestyle.

What Should I Eat After Undergoing Dental Implant Surgery?

Once you undergo dental implant surgery, you should stick to the following for 2 to 3 days.

Ice Cream

Eggnog

Yoghurt

Cooked Cereals

Milkshakes

Pudding

Refried Beans

Fruit Smoothies

Protein Shakes

Mashed Potatoes

Cottage Cheese

Smooth Soups

Avoid tough or crunchy foods like popcorn, hamburgers, rice, and pizza. The same goes for spicy and acidic foods.

How Long Does It Take For Dental Implants To Fully Heal?

Dental implants are placed in multiple steps. The healing period varies as you might require more healing stages. Your health and the number of teeth that need replacement would influence how long it would take for the dental implants to fully heal. But, you can expect around 6 to 12 weeks for the healing process to be complete.