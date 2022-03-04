More Men Are Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures In Houston

Research conducted by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) has shown that cosmetic procedures continue to be on the rise in Houston, with over 21,557 surgical and minimally-invasive procedures done in the past year. While the majority of plastic surgery patients are women, the growing number of men who are undergoing cosmetic procedures is creating a new trend in the plastic surgery industry. In fact, data has shown that 8% or around 2,000 of these demography belongs to the male population, which posed a 29% increase in the male cosmetic surgery category since the year 2,000. The rising number of male patients visiting cosmetic centers for both surgical and non-invasive treatments each year shows a signal that attitudes toward masculinity are shifting.

Why Are Men Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures?

Typically, these patients are high-powered attorneys and executives, business owners, and Baby Boomers who are meticulous about their physical appearance and want to improve the parts of their bodies that don’t respond to exercise–double chins, beer bellies, wrinkles, sagging jowls, and so on. Some men have done a cosmetic procedure done for aesthetic improvement to become more attractive, while others seek career advancements by opting for plastic surgery procedures to address perceived ageism at work. And thanks to the application of modern technology backed with scientific research, more men of all ages and backgrounds are opting for plastic surgery procedures in Houston for efficient and safer ways to undergo cosmetic operations. It is also found that 44% of cosmetic surgery patients and 77% of these non-surgery patients in Houston were reported to be repeat patients. This indicates trust and confidence among patients as behavioral studies reveal that negative clinical experience is the last place a patient would prefer when visiting a cosmetic center.

Top Surgical and Non-Invasive Procedures For Men

The top five male cosmetic surgical procedures listed in the recent statistics include nose reshaping, eyelid surgery, cheek implant, liposuction, and ear surgery. On the other hand, the same statistics also pointed out the top five minimally-invasive procedures done, which includes botulinum toxin type a, laser skin resurfacing, laser hair removal, soft tissue fillers, and microdermabrasion.

Experts have concluded that this rise in the number of men considering plastic surgery in Houston is fueled by social media and the volume of selfies people are taking on a daily basis. Similarly, the male counterpart of the crowd favorite “Mommy Makeover” cosmetic procedure for women is starting to grow in popularity. By combining multiple surgical and non-surgical procedures, the “Daddy Do-Over” addresses multiple concerns for men in their 30s like saggy skin and fat accumulation in certain areas to enhance facial features and fend off the “dad bod” for a while longer.

Whether it’s for career advancements or simply to enhance the way they look, there has been a rise in male demand for cosmetic procedures in Houston. This quest for youthfulness and aesthetic enhancement contributes to the massive growth in male surgical and non-surgical procedures. Furthermore, the stigma and common misconceptions about cosmetic procedures have also evolved with time as technological advancements provided safe and effective cosmetic techniques for men of all ages.