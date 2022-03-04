Best online casinos to spend your crypto in the USA

The rise of online casinos that use Bitcoin has transformed the gaming industry by making crypto players the primary financial users and ecosystem decision-makers. It seems that Bitcoin online casino games played for profit will be one of the biggest drivers of adopting mainstream cryptos in the coming years. For this reason, we have compiled a list of the best crypto gambling sites that will help readers stay ahead of the curve.

BitStarz Casino

The multi-award-winning and certainly one of the best Bitcoin casinos you can play today, BitStarz offers 3500+ titles combined with multi-currency fast cashouts. To mention, the average payout time here is less than minutes. If something goes wrong, they also promise the customer Support Heroes team of agents who have worked at least three years in the business. You can contact them via live chat, email, social networks, or schedule a phone call.

The site started as a small group of enthusiasts’ projects and emerged into a fully-featured Bitcoin paradise.

Unlike other sites that use cryptocurrencies, the BitStarz crypto casino USA comes with a built-in currency converter. For example, if you want to purchase Ethereum, log in to the dashboard, go to the Balance section, and deposit in a selected fiat. The cashier will do the rest of the job so that players can have their crypto payment options ready and set in a matter of seconds.

The selection of games that nurture your crypto gambling experience is quite impressive. Next to slots of all shapes and kinds, you will find jackpots such as Mega Moolah, Bulky Fruits, Diamond Wild, Major Millions, and Bank Robbers. Bitcoin games are a special section that includes Queen of the Sun, Brilliant Diamonds Hold & Win, Mystery of Venice, and more.

7Bit Casino

The story about top Bitcoin casinos is implausible to tell without 7Bit. The site licensed in Curacao deals with more than a single cryptocurrency meaning that you can also use a Dogecoin or Litecoin to make deposits and withdraw coins from the bankroll. This seems like the best Bitcoin casino around for an online gambling enthusiast who also wants to get a crypto bonus.

As a newcomer, you will receive a welcome bonus of 100% up to $100. Your subsequent crypto transactions lead to many other deposit bonuses and perks ending with no less than 5 BTC and 100 free spins. Every week, you can grab up to 500 more free spins, while the Monday Reload bonus grants a maximum of 0.0015 BTC, making everything more exciting than in some other Bitcoin casino sites.

The first step in this best crypto casino site leads to the VIP program with improved deals and extra playing options. Thanks to this attractive loyalty club, you can get the most of slot machines, live dealer games, table games such as roulette, blackjack, and many poker games. The collection is quite impressive and sortable by features or game providers. While the site is primarily designed to accept Bitcoin, other payment methods are also accepted. Accordingly, you will find credit cards, e-wallets, vouchers, and other traditional depositing options.

Bovada Casino and Sportsbook

Combining 250+ casino titles and an impressive collection of sports betting options, Bovada is an online casino where you can also find virtual sports, keno, and lottery. This reliable platform has operated for over a decade and is famous as home to the renowned Million Dollar Weekend tournament.

Bitcoin online casinos are generally known for security, where Bovada makes no exception. This means that a player can register, gamble for real money, and keep his/her wallet in a safe and sound environment. Registration is straightforward and brings additional benefits such as a welcome or $25 referral bonus if you follow your friend’s footsteps.

So far, we learned that Bitcoin gambling sites tend to attract newbies with substantial bonuses. Bovada is another excellent website to take up to $3,750 or an equivalent in other supported currencies. The sportsbook part of the deal comes with a bonus of 75% up to the possible maximum of $750, but the tournaments feature much bigger prizes. For a single weekend, lucky winners can turn into millionaires and gladly say Bovada is the best place they have ever played. It is also legal, accepts Bitcoin, and is open to mobile payments.

Conclusion

Crypto casinos are on the rise, and you can only benefit from your Bitcoin transactions. Using cryptos as a preferred payment method, you can enjoy exclusive titles, improved promotional deals, and stay in a comfort zone where no one else will see your personal information, financial records, and casino winnings.