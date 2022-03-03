The Biggest Sports Events of 2022

Photo by Adam Whitlock on Unsplash

2022 is turning out to be a busy year for sport. Between expected events and the ones postponed from last year, sports fans are finding themselves spoilt for choice in terms of sheer variety for major sporting events.

With so many planned events to choose from, it can be pretty easy to lose track of such an unusually busy schedule.

To save you some trouble, we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of 10 major events taking place over the next 10 months. Beginning with the ones that are taking place in March, read on below to find the most noteworthy sporting events for 2022.

Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

04 March – 13 March

The Winter Paralympics features over 70 multi-sport events. It is the largest parathlete tournament in the world, drawing competitors from all over the globe. In fact, 2022’s competition is the biggest ever, playing host to 51 National Paralympic Committees.

The Games will be held in Beijing, China, marking the second time the city has been chosen as a host. Thanks to its invaluable experience and well-developed infrastructure, Beijing will likely have little trouble ensuring that the competition runs smoothly.

2022 Masters Tournament

07 April – 10 April

As the first of four major men’s golf tournaments that are held annually, the Masters brings together the world’s greatest golfers; at a venue renowned for its exclusivity and prestige.

Held at the Augusta National Golf Club, the Masters is the only major that takes place at the same location every year. Unlike the other majors, it’s also the only tournament that awards winners with exclusive privileges steeped in tradition.

World Masters Games 2021

13 May – 29 May

The World Masters Games is quite unlike any of the other events on our list. This is because, provided they are a minimum of 25 – 35 years of age, absolutely anyone can compete in the competition.

In terms of the number of competing athletes, this makes the World Masters the largest event of its kind. All athletes compete for themselves, making this event incredibly unique compared to other major tournaments.

UEFA Champions League Final

28 May

The UEFA Champions League features the best teams from every major soccer league worldwide. The final, set to take place on the 28th of May, is the culmination of several months of grueling competition.

Since 2020, this year’s final was scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg, Russia. However, following a surprise announcement by FIFA on February 25th, the match will instead take place in Paris, France.

Wimbledon

27 June – 10 July

The Championships at Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in history. It’s also the most prestigious tennis event in the world, drawing packed crowds of hundreds of thousands to London, England’s capital city.

There are four major tennis championships throughout the year, but Wimbledon is by far the biggest. Every tennis icon has played and won at Wimbledon, proving their skill in the only major tournament still played on grass courts.

World Athletics Championships Oregon22

15 July – 24 July

Beginning in mid-July, the World Athletics Championships will take place over nine days, and will feature all regular athletics events, such as long jump, the 100-meter sprint, the javelin throw, and pole vaulting.

The Championships will take place in Oregon, USA. It is one of the many postponed and prestigious affairs briefly mentioned earlier, and was originally meant to take place in April of 2021.

2022 Commonwealth Games

28 July – 8 August

The Commonwealth Games will begin at the end of July and continue through the first week of August. The name of the competition refers to the Commonwealth of Nations, a political association consisting of 54 member states.

The Games will be held in Birmingham, England, which is the third time that England will host the competition. The first time was in London in 1934, and the second took place in Manchester in 2002.

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022

9 September – 11 September

Cape Town, South Africa will be hosting the Rugby World Cup Sevens this year, which will be going on over three days during the second week of September. If you think traditional rugby is physically demanding, wait until you see the physical strain of a game of sevens.

The blistering pace of Sevens rugby is something to behold. Seven players per team duke it out on a rugby field that usually has 30 players in a regular game. It’s a game of speed and precision, one that is entirely worthy of its reputation as a true spectacle.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

16 October – 13 November

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is yet another postponed tournament, though it’s the only one to have been delayed since as far back as 2020. Australia will be hosting the tournament, and the fixtures will be scheduled for the better part of a month.

Cricket has become a lot more exciting since the introduction of 20-over innings. Cutting down the game by such a large margin was a stroke of genius, directly leading to cricket becoming the second-most popular sport in the world.

2022 FIFA World Cup

21 November – 18 December

To close off the year, we have the biggest soccer tournament in history to look forward to. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from the 21st of November to mid-December.

It will be the first World Cup held in an Arab nation and, despite multiple controversies surrounding the selection, appears to be going ahead without any serious issues. 32 teams will participate in the Cup, with France going in as the reigning champions.