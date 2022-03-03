Texas Game Wardens Now Accepting Applications for Paid Summer Internships 

Opportunities available in multiple coastal communities

Texas Game Wardens are currently accepting applications for summer internships across the state. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department encourages college students of all backgrounds and fields of study to apply for these 12 available openings.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals who are curious about conservation law enforcement and interested in a higher level of community engagement,” said Lt. Rachel Kellner, Texas Game Warden program coordinator. “We provide college students with a realistic view of a game warden’s day-to-day activities including time spent on patrol.”

While an internship is not necessary to become an official Texas Game Warden, Lt. Kellner noted the experience can be a helpful first step. “Successfully completing an internship may booster a cadet applicant in the long run, but more importantly, it will enable students to understand the level of commitment that is required to protect the state’s wildlife and wild spaces.”

The application, eligibility requirements, specific locations, compensation and additional information can be found on the TPWD website . This year, applicants may only apply to a single position in a single county. The counties of Angelina, Aransas, Bexar, Brown, Cameron, Dallas, Ft. Bend, Galveston, Harris, Potter, Nueces and Tom Green all have available positions.

The application deadline is March 31, 2022.

Interested applicants seeking more information may contact Texas Game Warden Recruiter Chelsea Bailey at (361) 571-9877.