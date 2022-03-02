Cinco Ranch Branch Library’s New Book Club Hosts First In-Person Meeting

People in the Katy area who enjoy reading mysteries are invited to the Cinco Ranch Branch Library’s first in-person meeting of the new “The Butler Did It” Mystery Book Club, which will take place on Thursday, March 10, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Conference Classroom of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

The book to be discussed is Win, written by Harlan Coben. This title is available in print and audio. Additional print copies of the book are available at the checkout desk.

Free and open to the public, this book club meets monthly on the second Thursday. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library at 281-395-1311.