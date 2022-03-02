Cinco Ranch Branch Library Offers Weekly In-Person Family Story Time In March

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present weekly, in-person Family Story Time on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 10:15 and 11:30 am, starting March 9.

During Family Story Time, families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

The schedule of Family Story Time activities is as follows:

March 9 and 10 – Sweets

March 16 and 17 – Favorites

March 23 and 24 – Spring

March 30 and 31 – Dance Party

Pajama Night Story Time – an evening alternative for families unable to attend during the day – will take place on Tuesday, March 15, beginning at 6:30 pm. The theme will be “Favorites.”

After-School Break: Spring Crafts Make & Take will take place on Wednesday, March 16, beginning at 4:30 pm, in Meeting Room 2. This activity is for students in grades 1 through 3.

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website ( www.fortbend.lib.tx.us ), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library at 281-395-1311 or the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.

The Cinco Ranch Branch Library is located at 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard in Katy.