The Prominent Role of Text to Speech (TTS)  in Customer Support

Businesses and contact centers are constantly seeking innovative solutions to enhance the experience for their agents and customers and make communication more fluid and seamless. Text-to-speech (TTS) is a technology that does just that. When used in tandem with an interactive voice response (IVR) system, TTS—in other words, AI voice agents—enable high-quality voice service, reduce costs by automating calls and, thus, contribute to offering a personalized customer experience. To put it simply, they can process data at no time, round-the-clock, and almost error-free.

Integrating realistic TTS with an IVR system allows customer service conversations to flow naturally, with the system gathering information and providing responses as necessary in a way that sounds just like an actual customer service agent. Besides, voice AI can handle immense loads of queries and requests from customers and automate high-volume interactions. For businesses, this means resolving problems now takes less time than it usually would if done manually or through traditional chatbots.

While primarily thought of as an inbound customer service technology, Voice AI can also be used quite effectively for outbound programs. TTS automates the redundant process of customer support agents having to dial thousands or even millions of calls per day without having to repeat the same thing over and over again. Furthermore, with TTS, contact centers can trigger outbound dials for routine calls designed to let customers know about promotional offers, payment reminders, appointment times, and more—allowing the human agents to take care of more high-touch, high-value calls. This not only improves the experiences for customers but also helps deliver more ROI.

Another significant benefit of using TTS systems is they help contact centers reach a larger customer base, opening up new communication opportunities that could otherwise not exist. TTS makes it easier for contact centers to reach customers in multiple languages across different countries. Messages can simply be typed and then translated into the specific language(s), eliminating the need for one or more humans to speak and record the content with the accent of a native speaker.

While we have only scratched the surface of what’s possible with AI voices in customer support, as the demand for TTS capabilities grows, so does its future potential. Without a doubt, Voice AI is paving the way for business innovation.