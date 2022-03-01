Anyone who invests the time and effort to upload videos to Instagram will of course want to know at some point whether the effort is worth it. Who has seen my videos and do I meet the expectations of the target group I want to address? How many followers and how many non-followers have viewed my videos and how or where can I see the Instagram video views?

Pro-Tip: You can also buy Instagram Followers which can become your ultimate solution of success at Instagram.

The good news: Instagram allows you to see the number of video views

Since 2016, you can easily check how often your videos have been viewed on Instagram: For videos uploaded after 2015, Instagram displays statistics directly below the still image or the video. However, you can only see the statistics if you call up the video via a mobile device. If you use Instagram on the desktop, you only see the number of likes that the video has received.

As helpful as this function is, one thing should be clear to you: Not only you, but every Instagram follower can see the number of Instagram video views. It is therefore worthwhile to also deal with the question of how to get Instagram video views and increase the number of likes.

And something else is important to know: if you post several images or videos in one post, only the total number of views will be displayed, it is not possible to find out which of the items most often attracted interest or likes. Multiple views are also counted multiple times, while repeated viewing via video loop is only included in the statistics once. SuperViral.Ca has become one of the fastest growing social media marketing company and it can also help you in getting closer to your goals.

The downside: you can only indirectly see who viewed your videos

So while you can see the number of Instagram video views and thus measure the quantity of your own success, an important tool for measuring quality remains denied. Because unlike the Instagram Stories, it is not possible to display who has viewed your own videos. It therefore remains unclear at first whether a quality feature, namely addressing the desired target group, was fulfilled.

There is only one detour that can be used to measure whether and who has viewed the videos: by the number of interactions. Because if you leave a like or a comment, you will of course have watched at least parts of the video. Instagram also only includes views in the statistics that lasted longer than three seconds. So there is at least the possibility of evaluating the comments and likes to find out who is viewing your own videos.

Increase views and inspire more followers for videos

Whether Instagram will allow its users to see which Insta followers have viewed which videos in the near future remains questionable for data protection reasons. The fact is, however, that so-called spy apps that advertise such a function do not work. So better keep your hands off it, as a rule only you are spied on by such apps.

Are you unhappy with Instagram video view results because you were hoping for more views and engagement? Then it may be worth buying Instagram Followers. This gives you a temporary boost in the number of users – and you probably already know: The law of large numbers also applies to Instagram, which means: the more followers and likes you already have, the faster more will be added.