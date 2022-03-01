Criticism about Bitcoin

In the Bitcoin system, all transactions are conducted electronically and no banks are involved. If you are interested in bitcoin trading and want to contribute to it then you must visit bitcoin-era.live/.

Basic Knowledge about Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a decentralized virtual currency. Bitcoin has been in use since 2009

and can be used to purchase items from Bitcoin marketplaces or exchanges. Bitcoin has been widely criticized for its use in illegal transactions, its high-energy consumption, price volatility, thefts from exchanges, and the possibility that bitcoin is an economic bubble. The bitcoin chart shows a steep rise in Bitcoin’s prices over a period of time. This also implies high risks associated with an investment in Bitcoin.

The most important question one should ask themselves before investing in any cryptocurrency is what problem it solves and who will benefit from this solution? As there have been many debates on how well Bitcoin serves as a medium of exchange and store of value, most Bitcoin charts show that Bitcoin’s use as a medium of exchange is limited. In the future Bitcoin will have to compete with other currencies such as USD, Euros, etc. If Bitcoin cannot solve this problem it will crash because its unique features are not superior enough to make people switch away from traditional currency and Bitcoin isn’t used by many people yet.

Bitcoin’s Creation

Bitcoin was created after the 2008 global financial crisis and it has some similarities to gold: “Both provide a sense of safety during times of uncertainty; both commodities offer new money creation through mining, and both lack any intrinsic value.”

-The purpose of Bitcoin (BTC) is as an alternative for fiat currency like dollars, euros, yen, etc. People don’t want to use Bitcoin (BTC) to pay for goods and services because Bitcoin (BTC) is too volatile and Bitcoin (BTC) isn’t widely accepted. Bitcoin (BTC) has a bright future as an alternative currency like gold, but Bitcoin (BTC) won’t replace fiat currencies anytime soon.

New York Times article: “As virtual money becomes more popular, the price of Bitcoin keeps going up. This has made it even more difficult for people who want to get in” To summarize what I read from this article was that Bitcoin’s value keeps rising because people think it will keep rising and also because the Bitcoin network requires proof work which requires computers that consume large amounts of electricity making Bitcoin, not an environmentally friendly cryptocurrency. The author addresses criticisms about Bitcoin. Bitcoin does not guarantee any security for investors, Bitcoin is not the most efficient payment network.

– People think Bitcoin will keep going up in value because they want Bitcoin to go up in value and many people own Bitcoin so when the price goes up more people buy Bitcoin which makes the price go up even higher. It is difficult for new people to invest in Bitcoin because Bitcoin’s price keeps going up making it harder and harder for new people to afford a whole coin. I agree that Bitcoin is not a very efficient payment network compared to traditional banks which have been introduced in the 1970s but it has its advantages such as being fast and direct with low transaction fees, also helping keep your identity private from peers on the network.

There are Bitcoin alternatives like Bitcoin Cash which cost less than Bitcoin. Bitcoin is better than gold in many ways such as Bitcoin mining can be done on an everyday computer while gold requires special equipment to be mined. Bitcoin mining is also more friendly towards the environment compared to gold mining because Bitcoin miners don’t require large amounts of electricity. Gold bars are very heavy and easy to steal whereas Bitcoin ownership isn’t tied down to one physical thing therefore it’s easier to transport. The more people that own some Bitcoins lead to more demand for Bitcoin causing its price to go up, this gives investors incentive to buy Bitcoin hoping its price will keep going up.

Conclusion

In the past few years, Bitcoin has gained a lot of interest in not just computer specialists but in people all around the world. Bitcoin is a digital currency that was created after a large number of cryptographic processes and it’s based on a very strong foundation of codes and mathematical calculations. Bitcoin was first posted online back in 2009 by someone who called themselves Satoshi Nakamoto, however, there is no actual proof that this name represents an actual person or even if Satoshi was even one person, to begin with (most believe it’s more than 1). Bitcoins are mined using powerful computers that compete against other miners to solve endless variables and equations which when solved can gain you Bitcoin cryptocurrency. The whole point behind Bitcoin is for them to become their own self-regulated currency.