As we age, the decay of cells and tissues starts to occur in our system occur. It is one of the fundamental mechanisms of our body processes. Just like anything in this world has a definite lifespan, our body parts are also entitled to a stipulated functional period—beyond which they tend to wear away. This is especially applicable to the parts in constant use, such as our teeth.

If you are in your mid 30’s or even late 20’s, it is time that you take serious care of your dental health. Around this age, you will start noticing tooth decay or lose one or two in the worst cases.

Dental issues are complex and often vary from one person to another depending on several factors such as—lifestyle, dental care, practice, and unhealthy habits (smoking or drinking). These determine the kind of dental issue you develop. However, the most common problem is tooth decay or missing tooth, as already stated above. The good news is you have a promising method to opt for in such a situation.

Even though the biomedical market is continuously inventing and evolving new ways of handling diverse dental issues, a dental implant a more reliable and offer more benefits to the users in a feasible way. This may not be possible with other dental alternatives such as bridges or dentures. Therefore, to give you a complete picture, we will discuss the top 5 reasons why dental implants are beneficial for you in this article.

Durability and Longevity:

Unlike bridgework and traditional dentures, you may experience better durability and longevity in the case of a dental implant. In the case of a denture, you will need to replace it occasionally, but with proper care, you can use a dental implant for a lifetime.

Easier Maintenance:

A dental implant has a flexible oral care routine with your natural teeth, such as brushing and flossing, which is not available in the case of other dental alternatives.

User Convenience:

It is globally known for its user convenience. It enables you to talk, chew food, and do any oral activity as you naturally do without any implants embedded in your jawbone.

Enhanced Oral Health:

It is necessary to take care of your oral health when you have implants. Therefore, it automatically enhances your dental and overall oral health.

Aesthetics:

Due to practical fittings and the natural texture of a dental implant, it does not feel or look like an artificial tooth. Hence, it also has an aesthetic benefit.

Even though they are minimal, any user should know them before deciding to go for such an implant. However, any informative article is not complete if you don’t get to know everything related to the subject. Therefore, in this last segment of the article, we will be discussing a few disadvantages or drawbacks so that you can have an unbiased opinion.

Invasive technique

Patient suitability

Time-consuming

In this article, we have tried to give you a comprehensive overview of using a dental implant to make a decision based on the advantages and disadvantages. It is recommended to go for a few dental consultations and discuss your issues or opinion with an expert before beginning the process.