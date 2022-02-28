Texas Comptroller to visit Prairie View A&M University for First Stop of Texas Broadband Listening Tour 

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will visit Prairie View A&M University on Tuesday, March 1, to get insights about internet access and collect input to develop the state’s first broadband plan. The visit is part of his Texas broadband listening tour.

Hegar will be joined by Prairie View A&M President Ruth Simmons, Texas A&M Vice Chancellor Billy Hamilton, Texas Medical Association Director of Government Affairs Clayton Stewart, Broadband Development Office Director Greg Conte and others. The event begins at 2 p.m. at the Willie A. Tempton Sr. Memorial Student Center, 155 L.W. Minor St., Prairie View. The event is free and open to the public.

Please visit Texas Broadband Listening Tour 2022 for details about how to register for the event as well as for dates and locations of other Texas broadband listening tour events across the state.