An Overview of the Types and Benefits of Insulation

Insulation is a material that reduces heat transfer, typically fiberglass, rock wool, or cellulose. Adding insulation to walls and ceilings prevents heat from passing through the structure. You can reduce your heating and cooling bills year-round by installing the correct type of insulation. The first step is to determine whether your home has an attic or an unfinished basement.

If you have an unfinished basement with no insulation, then this space can make up for much of your heating requirements during the winter months by moderating the temperature inside your home. However, when you have an attic or garage that produces excess heat, your insulation may not be sufficient, resulting in higher utility bills during the winter months. Therefore you will need enough insulation to reach the temperatures necessary to prevent your furnace from expiring.

Types of Insulation and Their Perks

There are two types of insulation commonly used in homes: Blown-In and Batt. Both these types of insulation are effective. But which one is suitable for your home?

Blown-In Insulation

Blown-in insulation is made from a combination of rock wool or cellulose. It has the benefit of filling the entire area, including corners and spaces between studs. This is a relatively inexpensive way to get full coverage with varying R values.

Blown-in insulation is not limited to attics, as it can be blown under flooring and into wall cavities as well. There are, however, some drawbacks to this type of insulation. For example, messes can occur during installation, and some settling may result in cracks in your home. Therefore to avoid such troubles, always hire professional services like Stellrr providing insulation removal and installer.

Batt Insulation

Batt insulation is a type of insulation that can be used above and below grade. This means that it is used on walls or ceilings. In addition, it typically comes in larger squares, 1″ or 2″ in size, allowing better thermal storage. This vital characteristic makes it the most effective type of insulation to use when you are only having a minor heating problem.

There are many benefits to using batt insulation and blowing-in insulation in certain situations. One of the most significant advantages is that they do not require particular food sources to create membranes, requiring less maintenance. Another benefit is that they can provide more R-values than blown-in products because of the increased surface area per square inch.

What Type of Insulation is Right for You?

The decision of what type of insulation to use should be made after calculating how much your home is currently heating and how often it will be used. If you live in a mild climate with short winters, you are probably not dealing with a high energy cost problem. Therefore your best option is one that will store the lost heat during the winter months. Conversely, if you deal with heat loss during the summer months, then blown-in insulation may not be ideal. This is because it does not extend throughout your entire home’s space.

Insulation plays a crucial role in energy conservation and should be the first step you take when reducing your utility bills. When adding insulation, remember to plan for future use.