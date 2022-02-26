SeBaLa Assisted Living Focused on Home, Family Atmosphere

What does assisted living mean to you?

Is it high-quality life in a comfortable, well-equipped private facility with personal care in a family atmosphere? It should be the highest level of care and comfort. That is what SeBaLa Assisted Living in Richmond, Texas, offers with superior service to its residents in a spacious, commercially-upgraded home with constant care and weekly nurse visits.

With the number of Texans age 65 and older expected to double in the next 17 years, the need for assisted living facilities is growing rapidly. And we are living longer also. Estimates are that the number of Texans age 85 and older will quadruple as fitness, dietary, medical advances continue to improve life expectancy.

Are you ready to become happier, healthier and well cared for as you age in a comfortable home environment with gourmet cuisine? That is what SeBaLa owners Nisrin and Khaled Azzam deliver to the assisted living marketplace for the growing number of seniors, who need some daily help, but still enjoy their independence.

“We created this to be safe like home. We are here 24/7, and help is right here for our residents,” Nisrin Azzam said of the new facility. “We empower our residents and treat them like family. We deliver the highest level of non-medical care for all of our residents and their families.”

SeBaLa Assisted Living caters to those beyond 60 years old, including those with disabilities, in need of memory care and with a variety of manageable illnesses. SeBaLa is not a nursing home, nor a medical facility.

Highlights include:

FACILITY — The nine-bedroom, 3,380-square foot facility represents excellent, assisted living in a quiet, upscale neighborhood. SeBaLa is a family-operated business, and each care team member/attendant is dedicated to providing a safe, happy environment where residents can thrive, socialize and interact. Located at 19446 Plantation Orchard in Richmond, just south of Cinco Ranch in Katy, the facility includes five private bedrooms and four shared rooms. Privacy is available here when you desire it.

PERSONAL CARE — SeBaLa Assisted Living in Richmond is a non-medical facility, yet we provide registered nurse visits weekly for residents. Residents with medical needs should also coordinate visits with their medical team. Residents are empowered to be as independent as desired, and we offer assistance with daily living activities such as meal preparation, laundry, bathing, cleaning, dishes, transportation and other needs.

DINING — SeBaLa staff and attendants go above and beyond to please their residents. They provide customized gourmet meals to fit your dietary needs, professional prepared in a large commercial kitchen onsite. Cuisine options are endless and include flavorful Tex/Mex, American, Mediterranean, Italian and Middle Eastern dishes and more.After all, the owners previously ran a successful Mediterranean restaurant in Alaska.

SeBaLa offers the safety, comfort, peace, and care for those who want or require more attention. Our facility is manned 24-hours a day, and we welcome disabled residents with our convenient access and easy-to-use appliances, entertainment systems. We empower our residents to be thrive here in a healthy, happy, healing environment.

Seniors have other choices for assisted living care, but only one is SeBaLa, where you are family and receive gourmet cooking daily at a beautiful, facility designed, licensed and approved for safety for all. Call today (281) 762-2088 or (832) 745-6413 to schedule your tour.