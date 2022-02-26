How to Boost Employee Engagement – an Entrepreneur’s Guide by Fred Auzenne 

In an intensely competitive world, businesses must do everything they can to remain relevant and sustainable. One of the most important is employee engagement because of the immense benefits of having motivated and productive employees, a better work culture, superior customer relationships, a reduced level of attrition, and more. Also, happy employees working in an enabling environment are the best advocates of your business. The remarkable thing about employee engagement is that it benefits both the employees and the company. A quick look at the benefits of employee engagement:

Improved Employee Loyalty

Highly engaged employees believe they play a vital role in the company’s success. This sense of pride stemming from being valued by the company ensures that they are more loyal and do not constantly think of switching jobs for marginal benefits. However, employers should never assume that employees not hunting for a job will never leave the company for better prospects. They must always be on the ball and work out ways to keep employees fulfilled and invested in their work. In addition to the pay and perks, building an energizing work environment, giving rewards and recognitions, and encouraging a culture of trust and collaboration helps employees feel happy and secure.

Increased Productivity

Engaged employees believe what they are doing for the company is important. It makes them more invested in the company’s vision. As a result, they tend not to be distracted by minor issues or obstacles and are motivated to work harder and find innovative solutions that benefit them and the company. According to research, productivity increases by up to 25% when employees are engaged. However, employers should not take loyal employees for granted because unless they continually invest in their training and skill development, recognize their contribution, or overwork them, their motivation levels can fall quickly, warns Fred Auzenne.

Improved Customer Service

It takes more than great products and services for a business to succeed. Customer service ranks among the most important factors for increased market share and profitability. Customer service that delights acts to ensure customer loyalty and make customers brand advocates with high credibility. You can get outstanding customer service from highly motivated employees keen to keep customers happy. A high level of motivation is a hallmark of engaged employees who believe in the company, its products, and services and are willing to walk the extra mile to win over customers.

Better Profitability

One of the most compelling reasons for companies to invest in employee engagement is the potential for making higher profits. Research reveals companies with high-engaged employees record 20% more sales than their disengaged counterparts. All the individual benefits of employee engagement, such as improved employee loyalty, superior productivity, improved customer service, result in the company performing better and generating more profits. Employee engagement, therefore, plays a vital role in business profitability and market share.

Conclusion

There are many ways of promoting employee engagement. However, the result of all the methods is more satisfied and fulfilled employees who are happier and more loyal to the company. On one hand, you have more satisfied employees and the other, happy customers and a company with a healthy bottom line.