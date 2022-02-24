Libraries’ Meeting Rooms & Conference Rooms Available For Reservation Starting Feb 28

As of Monday, February 28, 2022, Fort Bend County Libraries’ (FBCL) meeting rooms and conference rooms are available for reservation by the general public. The first date that can be reserved at any location is March 7.

A list of meeting rooms and conference rooms at all FBCL locations can be viewed on the library system’s website ( www.fortbend.lib.tx.us ); room capacities are also shown for each option. Meeting rooms and conference rooms can be reserved online through FBCL’s website, or by calling or visiting the library to request an application.

There is no charge to use meeting rooms, conference rooms, or study rooms. Study rooms are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Masks can be recommended but not required, and room capacity cannot be restricted any more than the official limit.

Instructions for the use of meeting rooms are as follows:

General Rules

Library activities and programs are given first priority for scheduling of meeting rooms.

All meetings must be open to the public and to the media.

Smoking is not permitted.

No lighted candles or open flames may be used.

No items may be affixed to the walls (e.g., banners, posters, decorations).

No animals will be allowed in meeting rooms unless they are an integral part of a scheduled program or are in the service of a disabled person. Such animals must be leashed or caged at all times.

The length of time that a meeting room is reserved must include time for setting up and for returning the room to good order.

Groups of high school age and under must be sponsored by and their meetings attended by an adult.

Meeting rooms may not be used by:

Groups whose use of a meeting room would interfere with regular library functions; or

Groups whose activities involve more than normal wear and tear on meeting rooms; or

Groups meeting for private and/or social activities such as showers, birthday parties, weddings, and recitals; or

Groups that have flagrantly or repeatedly violated library meeting-room policies.

Publicitymust neither state nor imply that the library is either sponsoring or endorsing a program or meeting unless such is the case; neither shall publicity state or imply that attendance is limited to group members.(Publicity must NOT give out the library’s phone number as information contact.) Admission fees are not allowed. Applications for use of meeting rooms

Application forms may be completed online, printed out and returned in person, or submitted by mail, fax, or email. The person responsible for making a meeting-room application will be considered the official contact person for the group.

A completed Application for Use of Meeting Roomform must be received by the Branch Manager at least one week prior to the meeting date. Rooms may be scheduled up to three months in advance. Applications will be accepted and scheduled in the order received. In order to encourage the most-equitable use of meeting rooms, only one meeting at a time may be scheduled; following a meeting a group may schedule another, if the room is available at the desired time.

The library reserves the right to change or cancel reservationsif an emergency occurs, or if a special library program intervenes. In such case, 48 hours’ notice will be given. In either case, the group may be assigned to another location, or, if no other accommodation is available, the meeting room commitment will be cancelled. A guest group may postpone or cancel a scheduled meeting, but must notify the Branch Manager at least 48 hours in advance. The meeting may be rescheduled if a room is available. Choice of hours

Meeting rooms may be used, as available, during regular library hours. Evening meetings must be concluded 30 minutes prior to regular library closing time, and the room must be vacated by closing time.

Any group that fails to vacate library premises at closing may be denied future use of meeting room.

Room set-up

The number in attendance at a meeting must not exceed the seating capacity of the meeting room. Open aisles must be maintained within the seating arrangements to provide clear access to exits.

Set-up for the meeting room (tables, chairs, etc.) is the responsibility of the group reserving the room.

Library-owned equipment:Use of library-owned equipment must be requested at the time of application. Changes in requirements can be requested no later than 48 hours prior to the meeting and are subject to availability of the equipment. At the time of the meeting, no additional equipment may be requested, nor will library staff be available to assist with equipment. An individual, to be named by the group, must be instructed in the use of library-owned equipment (e.g., audiovisual equipment) prior to the meeting by the Audiovisual Services Department or by branch library staff. Groups failing to abide by library-equipment policies may be denied future use of meeting rooms. Group-owned equipment

Groups providing their own equipment or display materials are responsible for transportation to and from the meeting rooms. Library staff should not be asked to assist.

The library is not responsible for equipment, supplies, or other materials owned by a guest group and used in the library. The library cannot supply storage for equipment and/or materials and supplies belonging to guest groups.

The person reserving a room will be responsible for maintenance of order.This person must:

Be responsible for the group’s compliance with library rules and protection of library property.

Notify the building manager when the meeting room has been cleared.

Assure that the room is left in good order.

If refreshments are served,sack lunches and finger foods are suggested, but catered meals may be permitted if special arrangements are made when a room is reserved. Alcoholic beverages may not be served. Food is to be served only in the scheduled room, and group members must not carry food or drink throughout the building.

For information on how to rent The Pointe at the Missouri City Branch Library, click here: https://www.fortbend.lib.tx.us/rent-the-pointe-missouri-city . There is a charge to rent this room option.

To view the list of rooms or to make a reservation on FBCL’s website, click on “How Do I” and select “Reserve a Meeting Room.”