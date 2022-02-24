Lady Spartans To Play In Regional On Friday

By Terry Carter

The Region III-6A girls’ basketball tournament will be held at the Merrell Center on Friday and Saturday. State-ranked Seven Lakes punched its ticket to Friday’s semifinal with a 69-46 win over Fort Bend Austin on Tuesday at the Merrell Center.

As District 19-6A play began, Seven Lakes’ top player told The Katy News she was not playing to her potential yet. After Lady Spartan sophomore Justice Carlton poured in 42 points, ripped down 21 rebounds and blocked 10 shots, the 6-2 Seven Lakes standout forward/post inched closer to her true potential.

The Austin Lady Bulldogs, who ended their season at 29-6, had no response to Carlton. On Feb. 18 Cy-Fair only held Carlton in check somewhat; the Lady Bobcats lost, 50-40, in the area playoffs. On Feb. 15, Fort Bend Elkins fell, 58-47, when Carlton scored 21.

The Lady Spartans (33-6) will be the home team against Pearland (27-9) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Dulles (27-6), which has eliminated Katy and Tomkins, will host Summer Creek (36-2) at 7:30 p.m. in the second game. The winners will meet on Saturday with a chance to get to the 6A state basketball tournament on the line.

The Region III-6A finals will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Merrell Center is charging $10 for tickets for school-age children and anyone older. No passes will be allowed, according to a Katy ISD press release.

In the second girls’ game at the Merrell Center on Tuesday, Dulles defeated Tompkins, 64-59, in overtime. In boys’ bi-district games the same night, Mayde Creek defeated Ridge Points, 63-53, and Seven Lakes eliminated Fort Bend Travis, 55-41. Tompkins also fell to Fort Bend Clements, 40-37, and Cinco Ranch was eliminated by Fort Bend Elkins, 60-44.

Seven Lakes sophomore Justice Carlton (30) and her teammates listen to basketball coach Angela Spurlock. Photo by UDPhotos