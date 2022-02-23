Community Invited to Dedication of Bill & Cindy Haskett Junior High

Katy ISD is excited to officially dedicate Bill & Cindy Haskett Junior High (HJH) after two former Katy ISD educators who have collectively contributed over eight decades of service to public education. The District’s 17th junior high opened its doors on August 18, 2021, to welcome nearly 900 students for this year’s first day of school. HJH is located in the flourishing northwest quadrant of the District at 25737 Clay Road and is currently providing enrollment relief to neighboring campuses.

Both Bill and Cindy Haskett have created deep roots and years of involvement in Katy ISD. Bill began his time with the District as a Katy High School student, graduating in 1961. His career in education spans over 50 years, starting in Spring Branch Independent School District, where he served from 1967 through 1978 as a teacher, counselor and assistant principal. He returned to his old high school in 1978 to become an assistant principal and then in 1981 he continued supporting the Katy Tigers, this time as the school’s principal. In 1996, Bill served as the director of community education and special projects, leading that effort until 2004. Additionally, he also contributed as a summer school supervisor, Katy ISD elections administrator, juvenile justice alternative education coordinator and credit by examination coordinator. Aside from his academic positions, Katy ISD students and parents know Bill as the voice behind the microphone. He served as the announcer for the Katy ISD Rodeo Parade from 2008 to 2019 and continues to be the voice broadcasting the Katy Tigers football games.

Cindy Haskett began her teaching career in Richardson Independent School District and shortly afterward moved to Houston to teach eighth-grade math and Algebra I for six years in Spring Branch ISD. She then moved to Katy, Texas and married Bill in 1979. Cindy taught math at Katy Junior High from 1980 until she retired in 2005, culminating 33 years in public education.

HJH was made possible through the 2017 voter-approved bond.

What: Dedication Ceremony of Bill & Cindy Haskett Junior High

Where: Haskett Junior High

25737 Clay Road

Katy, TX 77493

When: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Media Availability between 4:45 p.m. – 5:10 p.m.