American Red Cross Safety Tips for Houston Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is right around the corner and although we are all excited, we must remember to stay safe. The American Red Cross, Texas Gulf Coast Region, would like to offer some safety tips and resources for the entire family.

TRAVEL SAFETY Many families are excited to be able to get outdoors and enjoy some carnival rides, great food and listen to some country music but we must remember to do it safely.

Here are some travel tips that may help make your day a little easier:

Find out what disasters may occur where you are traveling and how you would get information in the event of a disaster (local radio systems, emergency alert systems).

Pay attention to the weather forecast for your destination.

Buckle up, slow down, and don’t drink and drive.

Designate a driver who won’t drink.

If you have car trouble, pull as far as possible off the highway.

Let someone know your destination, your route, and when you expect to arrive. If your car gets stuck along the way, help can be sent along your predetermined route.

COVID SAFETY Unfortunately COVID-19 is still among us so we must remember to follow the proper CDC guidelines.

Avoid being in large groups and don’t forget to social distance.

Plan outdoor activities and avoid indoor events where the risk of virus transmission is higher.

Make your mask part of your outfit and always wear it.

Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.

Wash your hands as often as possible.

If you are not feeling well stay home.

Remember to review the latest COVID-19 pandemic guidelinesfrom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with your family before you head out.

Accidents and Emergencies Happen

The Red Cross has several resources to help people learn how to treat burns and heat emergencies including online and in-person training courses, a free First Aid app and a First Aid Skill for Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

Help Save Lives

Part of a safe community is a strong blood supply for hospital patients. Give blood, platelets or plasma this summer to help ensure patients get the medical treatments they need. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS for more information or to schedule your donation.

