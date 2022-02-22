How to Properly Clean Your Charcoal BBQ Each Time for Improved Results and Longevity

While your guests can bet on your BBQ skills any day and time, cleaning your BBQ goes a long way. For starters, it prevents food poisoning and keeps off stomach upsets. Besides, frequent clean-ups can enhance its durability by maintaining a good condition throughout the years. Failing to care for it adequately may result in metal components rusting, and replacing the BBQ will be an unfortunate result.

After using your BBQ, performing a basic clean-up, especially on the grills, is advisable. And once every quarter, get down for a thorough clean-up. How to clean your charcoal BBQ? Below is a guide on what you should do:

STEP 1: GATHER YOUR SUPPLIES

As you clean the grill, you have to ensure that you are not causing any damage in the long run. This is especially true for the painted and metal parts. Even using the wrong cleaning agents can promote rust formation on metal surfaces.

Below are all the tools you will need for the exercise:

Rubber gloves for covering your hand

A stiff-bristled brush for scraping off any baked-on particles from food and grease

A soft, lint-free cloth for cleaning, wiping and polishing purposes

A cleaning solution: a mild detergent soap

A non-abrasive scourer pad to eliminate the stains

A non-aggressive glass cleaning agent for the painted parts

Mild stainless steel surfactant to clean shiny metal

The specific cleaning directions for your BBQ are equally crucial to ensure you don’t incorporate the wrong cleaning tools. So, be sure to read them first because your warranty won’t be applicable in case of any accidental damage.

STEP 2: HEAT THE BBQ

Turn on the charcoal BBQ and close the lid for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. The purpose is to burn the food residue and grease to a black flaky layer that’s effortless to scrape off. When the alarm is up, switch it off and leave it out to cool. And finally…

STEP 3: START CLEANING

Using the hard-bristled brush, scrape off the flaky grease layer from the inner sections of the lid and grills (preferably stainless steel).

Proceed to detach the grills using the non-abrasive scourer sponge and wash them separately with warm soapy water. Additionally, clean the lid in a similar manner.

Note: Always wipe down the lid using a moist cloth after every use to be on top of grease accumulation over time. It will foster shorter cleaning sessions.

Next, clean the top of the lid (which is painted) utilizing a mild soapy water solution. Go ahead to use the soft cloth to wipe it dry. Then get the glass cleaner for polishing the surface to evoke an appealing lustre.

Clean the metal components of the lid and metal shelves using the stainless steel surfactant. Employing a side to side technique, move the lint-free cloth. Then buff it until you get that shiny look.

Using a flat metal object like a putty knife or scraper, watch out for any large food particles and black layers on the internal part of the BBQ to scrape them off. Then clean up with mild soap and a cleaning pad. Now, rinse with clean, warm water and use a soft cloth to dry.

Empty the drip tray to clean it using soap and water.

Get adequate vegetable oil and apply it onto the grills to prevent rust formation. Keep in mind it should be enough to get the grill shining but not wet. Finally, reassemble the parts and cover the BBQ. You could consider placing it in the shade to prevent damage from adverse elements. Just like that, your charcoal BBQ is ready for your next stake!

Conclusion

The momentous times at the dinner table result from delicious chicken wings and stakes offered by the charcoal BBQ. But tasty is not always safe, especially when your BBQ has not experienced a clean-up in a while. Keep up with the guide above during your basic and quarterly cleaning for healthy and delicious meals!