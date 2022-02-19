Snoring At Night? Here Are 7 Things You Can Do To Stop It

Snoring is common across a large percentage of the population. It is typically due to a partially obstructed airway, because of the tonsils or other tissue in the throat, or some other form of inflammation or obstruction, such as nasal congestion or allergies.

A person’s quality of life can be seriously affected by chronic snoring, socially and professionally. Serious snoring may prevent you from getting an adequate night’s sleep and may even wake you up. If you have a partner then your snoring may affect them as well, hampering their sleep and leaving them fatigued.

What Causes Snoring?

Everyone knows what snoring sounds like, but many people are still unaware of what actually causes it. Snoring is caused by breath passing through relaxed or inflamed tissue in your throat, causing it to vibrate. Most people experience snoring on occasion, such as when they are overtired, but if snoring is frequent or constant, it may be due to a number of factors, including:

Allergies: When the body has an allergic reaction to something, antibodies are produced to fight off the allergen. These antibodies release histamines that cause inflammation in the area affected by the allergic reaction, increasing blood flow to the area. This inflammation of the tissue in the nose and throat can cause partial obstruction leading to snoring.

Nasal congestion: Snoring is often caused by nasal congestion. If the airways are blocked, the air must find another way out, and it may escape through the mouth or nose. This causes vibrations in the throat which lead to snoring.

Obesity: Although the jury is still out on whether or not obesity increases your propensity for snoring, it is widely accepted that it does.

Sleep apnea: A person with sleep apnea snores loudly because the airway is blocked. This happens when the muscles in your throat relax and block the air passage.

Excessive alcohol consumption: Your muscles and tissues relax when you drink too much alcohol. This makes it more likely that you will snore.

Seven Proven Ways To Reduce Or Eliminate Snoring

Now that you have a basic understanding of what causes snoring, you might be wondering what you can do to stop it? The good news is that there are many methods and tools available that you can use to stop your snoring and breathe deeply. Before buying any product, you should read the reviews first to see if they actually work. By checking out the best-reviewed anti-snoring devices, you will discover if they are a waste of money or have genuinely helped others in a similar situation. As you will see, there are also some simple techniques you can try that could also help to reduce your snorting. So without further ado, here are the top tips for reducing snoring.

Change Your Sleeping Position

Several factors contribute to whether you snore, and one of them is your sleeping position. Because it puts pressure on your tongue and throat, causing them to fall back towards your airway, sleeping on your back makes you more likely to snore than any other position. As opposed to sleeping on your back, lying on your side or stomach can help prevent snoring because the tongue and throat are positioned more forward, allowing for better airflow through the mouth and nose.

Avoid Taking Sedatives Before Bed

Snoring can be caused by several drugs, with sleeping pills, antidepressants, and anxiety medications being the most common. These drugs work by slowing down your brain activity and making you less alert. This means that when you take these types of medications, it is harder for your throat muscles to stay tense enough to keep the airway open while you sleep. You should always consult your doctor before changing your medication regimen, especially if you have been taking them for a long time.

Using Natural Methods, Open The Nasal Passages

If your snoring isn’t too bad and you know it results from a tight chest and blocked airways, you might find that the natural methods are the best. Natural compounds like menthol can help reduce snoring. By cooling the nasal passages and throat, menthol can reduce snoring by relaxing the muscles in the throat and chest. You can often find menthol in the form of a gel that you rub on your chest before you go to bed. However, don’t overdo it, as the smell can prevent you from falling asleep. The best option is to test out a small amount and incrementally increase it until you are satisfied with the results.

Avoid Or Reduce Your Alcohol Intake

As previously mentioned, alcohol is a muscle relaxant and, as such, can cause snoring in people without a history of it. This tip depends on your lifestyle and how much your snoring bothers you or those around you. You don’t need to give up alcohol completely, but you will be healthier if you reduce your consumption a little.

Use A Humidifier

Snoring is closely linked to dehydration. The main effect of dehydration is to dry out the mouth, causing more snoring. By increasing saliva production and reducing dryness in the mouth, water can help to prevent snoring. If you live in a dry environment, you could purchase a humidifier that increases the moisture level in the room.

Stay In A Healthy Weight Range

As mentioned at the start, the jury is still out on whether or not obesity is a factor in snoring. However, numerous studies show that the more overweight you are, the more likely you are to snore (but correlation doesn’t equal causation hence why the jury is still out). Nonetheless, it looks likely that more weight creates more pressure on your airways, closing them off and causing soring. Additionally, losing weight and staying healthy is a smart move, and if you end up snoring less as a result, it is a win-win situation.

Nasal Strips Might Help

The purpose of nasal strips is to improve airflow through the nose. Generally made of silicone, nasal strips are placed just above the nostrils and across the nose. Their purpose is to open the airways in your nose by applying gentle pressure to the soft tissues there. This reduces the amount of time the airway is blocked, reducing snoring and making sleep more comfortable.

