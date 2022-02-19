A pregnant lady’s guide to handling dental problems 

Dental health is a significant aspect of your overall well-being. It is essential to worry about your dental hygiene and undertake regular checkups. Being pregnant can enhance the risk of oral health issues, impacting your pregnancy. Therefore pregnant females must consult their dentist during the prenatal period.

Studies have proved that periodontal disease is inversely related to premature childbirth. Therefore you must take care of your oral health and gums during the prenatal period safeguarding your child from the risk of any oral health problems. You must brush your teeth without fluoride toothpaste and pay regular visits to your dental doctor to stay healthy.

Impact of pregnancy on your dental health

Many females often suffer from swollen gums and toothache during pregnancy. Such discomfort is due to hormonal changes in the body, increasing the risk of dental ill-health. Some females cannot continue their routine brushing and flossing in the early stage of pregnancy as it leads to nausea or vomiting. Since many women cannot maintain a regular diet during pregnancy, different food items can affect your dental health.

Oral health issues that can affect your unborn child

A significant consideration about oral health is that it impacts your developing baby. A vast majority of females suffer from severe gum disease during the early stages of pregnancy. Such discomfort can affect the child’s growth, leading to low birth weight and premature birth. Such children born before the stipulated time have a high risk of cognitive health issues and problems with eyesight and hearing. Therefore it is essential to undergo proper treatment when you suffer from oral health problems.

Here are a few causes of the dental cavity when you are expecting:

Oral discomfort is a common problem during pregnancy. Following are a few reasons for such oral health issues.

Swollen and infected gums

During pregnancy, hormonal changes among women can enhance the risk of gum diseases, such as gingivitis and other periodontal issues. Symptoms of gingivitis encompass bleeding and swollen gums, specifically during brushing and flossing of teeth. Issues such as gingivitis are likely to occur after a few months of conceiving.

Gastric reflux

Hormonal changes during pregnancy soften the muscle that digests the food and keeps it in the stomach. Problems such as vomiting and regurgitating food are often a result of morning sickness that leads to acidity in the mouth, damaging the dental enamel and causing decay. Under such circumstances, females with morning sickness must avoid brushing their teeth soon after gastric reflux.

They must rinse their mouths after vomiting. Periodontal infection of the gums and jaw bone is often led by untreated gingivitis.

Food cravings

An increase of food cravings, while you are expecting, is common among most females. To satisfy your cravings for confectionaries, you can choose a healthy alternative such as fresh fruit and immediately rinse your mouth with mouthwash.

Since oral health issues are common during gestation, females must increase their calcium intake to protect their enamel and developing child. Such individuals should also increase vitamin D consumption as it helps to utilize the calcium in the body. You can contact a dental professional in case of severe health issues and prolonged discomfort of your teeth and gums.

