State Hopefuls Meet On Mat At Berry Center

By Terry Carter

Wrestlers sweat, overcome constant challenge and conquer personal demons for one ultimate goal during the school year — to win a state championship.

On Friday and Saturday this weekend, the 2022 UIL Wrestling State Championships will pit champions against champions and challengers as Texas wrestling continues to improve. The Region III-6A boys’ champion Katy Tigers advanced two regional champions and five overall state qualifiers to the state tournament at the Berry Center in Cypress.

But it’s going to be a battle in every match when Texas’ best grapplers meet for the top UIL honor in the Lone Star State.

BOYS’ WRESTLING AT STATE

Katy wrestling coach Vinnie Lowe knows it’s quality that matters at the state tournament, and he believes the Tigers — and many Katy ISD wrestlers — are ready to challenge for the podium again.

“It’s a tight race (at regionals). Shoot! We didn’t win our district, but 3-of-the-top-4 teams (at Region III) are from District 9,” Lowe said. “That’s how good some of the wrestling is getting in the area among the teams. I felt our kids stepped it up… and we have five kids going to the state tournament that can be on the podium at the state tournament.”

Katy won the Region III boys’ team race with 159.5 points. Cy Ranch, which won the girls’ team competition, finished second in boys with 145.5, ahead of District 9-6A champion Seven Lakes (130.5) and Cinco Ranch (112). Seven Lakes and Katy were the only two boys’ teams to claim more than one regional champion.

Regional champions and likely contenders for a state title run this weekend include:

At 113 pounds, Seven Lakes senior Jose Salinas (45-4) battled valiantly in the regional final before dropping an ultimate tie-breaker 1-1 match to Clear Brook’s Ayden Montez (9-0). 113 is a stacked weight, but these two could meet again. Salinas will be hungry for a rematch.

At 145, Katy junior Jeremy Manibog (43-4) controlled a quality field of athletes to dominate his weight in Region III. He will be a strong contender for a state medal.

At 152, Katy junior Juan Pablo Garcia (47-13) placed second in a quick fall against unbeaten Caleb Mata (46-0) of Clear Lake. Mata may be a state favorite, but Garcia could make some noise for the Tigers.

At 160, Taylor senior Michael Bone (43-1) could make a serious run at the state podium after winning the Region III crown convincingly. The competition will be strong, but Bone has strategically raised his game as the season has progressed.

At 170, Seven Lakes senior Mike Amico (34-1) won with a pin although any of the state qualifiers, including Cinco Ranch’s Tomas Fuentes (50-12), from Region III will be a handful on the mat. Amico is ready to deliver his best effort in pursuit of his wrestling goals.

At 182, Seven Lakes junior Paul Owino (38-7), the Region III champion, and Mayde Creek junior Aaron Amyx (23-8), who finished second in an 8-5 decision, should be competitive at state.

At 195, regional champion Landon Parrish (40-9) of Cinco Ranch will have his hands full at state as the competition is intense.

At 285 Katy junior regional champion Rodney Trotter (32-2) inspires hope for another heavyweight state champion from Katy ISD. Trotter is powerful, dynamic and innovative on the mat.

GIRLS’ WRESTLING AT STATE

Cy Ranch with 138.5 team points brought enough talent to earn the Region III-6A crown away from Seven Lakes (121) and Langham Creek (109) last weekend. Fifth-place Mayde Creek (71) and seventh-place Katy (64). All can put girls on the podium at state.

Individual wrestlers who placed at the Region III tournament and should do well at state include:

At 110 pounds, Tompkins junior Kristen Bryant (32-8) finished second at regionals to Kingwood’s Riley Rayome (41-2). However both will be valid contenders for a state medal at the Berry Center this weekend.

At 148, Seven Lakes’ strength begins to show with sophomore Camryn Strohman (38-8), a regional finalist to Cy Ranch’s Anna Vogt (41-10).

At 165, Lady Spartan junior Nina Amico (36-9) also finished as a Region III finalist. She and Clear Falls senior Camryn Tresler (44-1), the Region III champion, could both reach the podium. However Katy sophomore Abby Fonseca (47-9) placed third at regionals and is also hungry for for a state award.

At 185, Seven Lakes senior Annmarie Janssen (32-2) dropped an 11-5 regional final decision to Cy Creek’s Emma Thomas (43-3). Again, both girls will need to wrestle their best to reach to earn a medal. There are no easy matches at state.

At 215, Region III champion and Mayde Creek senior Rewa Chababo (37-3) has the mindset to excel this weekend. Seven Lakes Nolani Snagg (33-7) finished third and qualified for state with her quickness and determination.

After pinning her first two opponents, Chababo needed 3:54 to pin her opponent in the regional final. But the 215 champion said she was competing to enjoy her senior season.

“I’m very determined. Ever since I started wrestling, it was my dream to just go to state. And since I’ve accomplished that, my goal now is to be the top in state,” she said after the regional tournament concluded. “My main goal is to enjoy wrestling because wrestling is my passion.”

The state tournament began at 8:30 a.m. on Friday for the 5A/6A boys, and the 5A/6A girls start wrestling at 11 a.m. on Friday. Boys quarterfinal wrestling begins at 1 p.m. with the girls quarterfinals slated for 3:30 p.m. Second-round consolation matches will follow on Friday evening.

On championship Saturday, the boys championship semifinals will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the girls taking the mat at 10:30. Consolation semifinals will begin at noon. 5A and 6A matches for third- and fifth-place will begin at 2:30 p.m.

NFHS Coach of the Year honors will be announced at 4:15 p.m., prior to the Parade of Champions on the Berry Center arena Floor for all state championship finalists. At 4:45 p.m. the championship matches will begin with 5A boys wrestling on mat 1, 6A boys on mat 4. 5A girls wrestling will start simultaneously on mat 2, and the 6A girls championship will be held on mat 3.