Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office To Dedicate New West Fort Bend Substation

The Caleb Rule Public Safety Annex will serve the Fulshear-Katy-Simonton communities.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales and Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, will host a formal Dedication Ceremony at the new Caleb Rule Public Safety Annex on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in Katy, Texas. The public is invited.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, Sheriff’s deputies, and county dignitaries will attend the event and unveil the FBCSO’s newest substation which will better serve Fort Bend County citizens in the Fulshear, Katy, and Simonton communities. This new annex houses Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and provides space for the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Environmental Health Department.

The 16,800-square-foot facility was named in honor of Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule, who was fatally wounded in a friendly-fire incident in May 2020. The annex houses the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Marshal’s Office, and an Emergency Command Conference room. The Sheriff’s Office is the primary user of the building, with criminal investigation offices and briefing, touchdown and support spaces for patrol offices.

The site includes a parking lot, vehicle fuel stations for patrol cars, and a helipad to support the Sheriff’s air operations.

“Our patrol deputies and criminal investigators will be closer to west Fort Bend County neighborhoods,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “We hope to work closer with the communities to more efficiently address crime problems and concerns.”

WHAT: Fort Bend County Caleb Rule Public Safety Annex Building Dedication Ceremony

WHO: Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office; Fort Bend County Constable’s Office Precinct 1; Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Office Precinct 1, Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office, Environmental Health Department

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Fort Bend County Caleb Rule Public Safety Annex, 6561 Flewellen Way, Katy, Texas 77494