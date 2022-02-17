NJ Diet Review: Do DNA Based Diet Plans Work?

While there are thousands of diet plans on the market, few offer a personalized approach to weight loss. DNA-based diet plans use a new scientific approach to weight loss that incorporates health, nutrition, and genetic understanding into a formulated diet plan. It looks at how a participant’s body functions biologically, including the genetic influence on weight loss. Participants undergo DNA mapping, showcasing predisposition to health conditions, intolerances, and gene variants that influence weight loss. These genetic components require extensive testing to get started, highlighting how nutrients and minerals affect how a body functions overall.

Breaking Down the DNA Based Diet Plan

While generic diet plans establish one plan for anyone hoping to lose weight, the DNA-based diet personalizes your plan after evaluating biometrics and genetic structuring. One popular plan is the NJ Diet, a medically supervised program that highlights your specific requirements to optimize health and wellbeing, including indicators to improve weight loss efforts.

The NJ diet starts with comprehensive scans of the body to build the framework for your program. These tests include blood, hair, saliva, and biological markers. The tests look at minerals, micronutrients, macronutrients, and influential components to understand how your body works and interacts with food. The review encompasses both positive genes that can help an individual lose weight and negative genes that predispose people to various medical conditions.

With a strong focus on improving optimal health, medical professionals use dietary supplements to maximize the body’s wellbeing, optimizing the body’s performance overall. Medical teams will evaluate nearly 2,000 biomarkers and 150 genes within an individual’s body when following the NJ diet. After the assessment is finished, doctors establish an effective plan for weight loss.

The Integration of Supplements

Starting a DNA-based plan should always integrate medical supervision to ensure optimal health and safety. The NJ Diet plan helps all participants lose optimal levels of weight without sacrificing their health in the process. The supplements prescribed are high-quality nutrients, personally formulated to match a patient’s health profile. For example, those struggling with calcium levels would receive proper supplementation on a diet.

Another common component of DNA-based diets is the close supervision and monitoring from medical staff. Many popular programs offer ongoing appointments with patients to ensure optimal weight loss (losing fat instead of just water weight). Medical teams may adjust the diet plan, supplements, or physical activity during this time to capitalize on weight loss overall.

Finally, some DNA-based diets offer a customized discharge plan after completing the program. The NJ Diet, for example, provides a complete explanation of their findings, including any critical factors influencing weight loss overall. Participants receive a profile for ongoing success, including daily calorie requirements, ideal foods for individual profiles, and predispositions to health problems (according to their genetic profile).

Do DNA-based Diets Work?

There are several studies available that suggest DNA-based diets work well for effective weight loss. As an individual plan, an NJDiet review notes a high probability for success overall. The review indicates that the genetic and biometric profiles help candidates lose significant weight while following the program, often exceeding twenty pounds. Medical supervision ensures all patients maximize their weight loss without a detrimental impact on their health. But that’s not the only evidence that DNA-based diets work well.

A Stanford University study followed 141 women on their weight loss journey to analyze the influence personalized diets had on overall success. Participants were divided among four popular diet plans and monitored for a year. These plans included low-carb, ultra-low-fat, ultra-low-carb, and a standard government program. Researchers noted that women with a genetic profile lost 2.5 times more weight than generic programs.

Additionally, Interleukin Genetics investigated 34 women for the effectiveness of DNA-based diets on weight loss. Half of the participants received a generic profile, while others received a customized plan. The study revealed that individuals following the personalized plan lost twice as much weight overall.

Conclusion

The most significant benefit of the DNA-based diet comes from a deepened understanding of your overall health. Rather than navigating a generic program, individuals are the core focus of weight loss. Building a unique profile that uncovers the best weight loss method is paramount for ongoing success.

Individuals receive a customized meal plan, supplement guide, exercise routine, and overall wellness plan that focuses on their genetic profile. These blueprints take the guesswork out of the diet plan, ensuring maximized weight loss in shortened periods.

The DNA-based diet supports all participants throughout the program, offers the proper support for long-term success, and increases the likelihood of keeping the weight off permanently. While these programs are a relatively new scientific approach to the dieting industry, they highlight many shortfalls of traditional weight loss programs. Other programs become unattainable over extended periods, resulting in plateaus, weight gain, and frustration.