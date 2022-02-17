How Drug Addiction Destroys the Wider Community

It goes without saying that the effects of drug addiction on the individual can be devastating. But what sort of impact can it have on the wider community?

Drug abuse and drug addiction are likely to lead a wide range of short and long-term effects for someone’s health and general standard of living. This is something everyone is well aware of, especially as the standard of education we receive around drug use has improved substantially over the years.

Given that thousands of people in the UK suffer from drug addiction and abuse, we also know that the illness can also have a profound effect on the family members and loved ones of addicts, as they are forced to deal with the issue first-hand. But what about the wider community as a whole?

Drug addiction often comes hand in hand with various drug related crimes such as production of controlled drugs or possession with intent to supply, which can throw a community into turmoil. Here, we discuss some of the ways drug addiction can harm the wider community and what you, as an individual, can do to support someone who may be suffering from drug abuse.

What Effects Can Drug Addiction Have on the Wider Community?

Increased Risk of Crime Being Committed

Research has suggested that a large proportion of crimes that are committed in the UK are carried out by people under the influence of drugs, or another substance like alcohol. So, if a large number of people are suffering from drug addiction within a community, this is only likely to have an adverse effect on crime rates.

There are a number of potential explanations for the increased rate in crime among drug addicts compared to the general population. For instance, it could be suggested that substance-dependent people are more likely to commit acquisition crimes (such as theft and burglary) because they need money to pay for their habit.

Violent crimes are also more likely to be committed by someone who is suffering from a drug addiction, as their behaviour can quickly become erratic and unpredictable.

Increased rates of crime can have a number of severe impacts on communities, and society as a whole. This may include an increase in property prices and home insurance premiums, as well as businesses closing down or relocating.

Healthcare Strain

A direct impact of widespread drug addiction in a community is the strain it can put on healthcare services. There is an inherent risk every time someone uses drugs, which can, in turn, put serious pressure on healthcare providers who are called into action to help someone in their recovery.

Repeated drug use can lead to a wide range of health concerns, including but certainly not limited to:

High heart rate and blood pressure

Heart failure

Organ damage

Lung disease

Insomnia

Stroke

Brain damage

All of these health concerns could be avoided if someone leads a healthy life free from addiction. When healthcare providers are pushed to the brink by an influx of people tackling drug addictions, this could have a knock-on effect on the service they provide.

In the worst-case scenarios, when healthcare providers struggle to cope, they may not be able to provide an adequate service to all of their patients. This could lead to unnecessary delays or complications.

Poor Work and Academic Performance

Drug addiction directly correlates with poor workplace or academic performance. If someone is dealing with an addiction, they will suffer from decreased productivity, increased lateness and absences, and inappropriate behavior, such as taking or selling drugs during work or school hours.

This sort of behavior is only likely to lead to lead to disciplinary action or dismissal, which will then have knock-on effects on the wider community.

If businesses are being hampered by drug addiction, then the local economy is likely to take a huge hit. This has the potential to kickstart a vicious cycle, until a community starts to see local businesses fall apart completely.

As for schools, if a large number of students are struggling with their academic performance, or are failing to complete their education, this will have an adverse impact on their ability to move forwards in life and make a substantial economic contribution to society.

What Can You Do to Support Someone Suffering from Drug Addiction?

Point Them Towards Treatment Facilities

If someone is suffering a drug addiction, the most important step for them to take would be to seek out professional support. So, if you know someone who has a drug addiction, the first step you should take to both them and the wider community would be to refer them to a specialist.

They can head to a GP to discuss their issue, who would then likely refer them to a local drug treatment service. There are also a number of charities who are particularly useful for dealing with these sorts of issues, which can be found through the Adfam website for UK citizens, or Guidestar for US citizens.

Awareness and Education

Often, people find it difficult to speak to someone they don’t know about an issue as serious as drug addiction. In many cases, a drug addict will be more likely to listen to someone they know and trust, and will follow their advice more closely than anyone else.

So, make sure you educate yourself so you are aware of what sort of advice you can offer and what approach to take. You can do this by doing some careful research to understand the disease process and how an addict may be feeling so you can do your utmost to support them.

Don’t Enable Their Behavior

The last thing you want to do when it comes to supporting someone with a drug addiction is to enable their behavior in some way. For instance, you may excuse their behavior, lend them money, or provide other help (such as lifts), which won’t help them to fully see how the consequence of their actions.

It can be tough to be firm with someone who’s battling addiction, but you won’t be supporting them if you give them a pass to act destructively, both towards themselves and the community.

Are You Concerned About the Impact of Drug Addiction on Your Community?

In this post, we’ve discussed everything you might need to know about how drug addiction can damage the wider community.

What are your thoughts? Do you think anything else can be done to support someone who is battling a drug addiction? Feel free to leave your thoughts below!

Please be advised that this article is for general informational purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for advice from a trained medical professional. Be sure to consult a medical professional or healthcare provider if you’re seeking advice about beating a drug addiction. We are not liable for risks or issues associated with using or acting upon the information on this site.