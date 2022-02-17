13 Benefits of Laser Hair Removal with Skin Works Medical Spa

Are you considering laser hair removal but are still on the fence? We discussed the pros with Skin Works Medical Spa to help you make a decision.

It is very fast

The process is actually very fast when you look at the per square centimeter of hair removal. It has low prep time and it is consistently effective (there is no application in the same area multiple times). There are some sessions that just take 20 minutes. The time the process is going to take will depend on the area size targeted. If you want to remove hair from your back area, then you can expect it to take more time compared to removing hair from your brows or upper lip according to Skin Works Medical Spa.

Long-lasting results

When you use traditional methods like sugaring, waxing, or shaving, you can expect the hair to grow back in a few days or weeks. When hair is removed using a laser, it is not going to come back after months or even years. When the hair grows back, it is going to be less coarse, lighter, and less noticeable. There are some people who have their hair gone permanently.

It is precise and exact

When the hair is removed by a trained and experienced technician, the light beams are very accurate and work with exact precision. It will target unwanted hair. When the treatment is done professionally, the skin surrounding the hair follicles will be undamaged and intact.

You don’t have to worry about the pain linked with waxing or threading

The laser will pass over your skin quickly and will feel like a hot snap before moving to a new area. The treatment is less painful compared to other methods involving taking out hair by its roots, which is the case when waxing those sensitive areas such as the bikini line.

It is about pain-free

There has been a lot of improvements over the years with lasers, and the technology keeps improving. There are many hair removal services available. There is the 3D Trilogy Ice Laser that is used in beauty salons that comes with its cooling system, which is going to give ultimate comfort during the treatment. The latest lasers are not going to leave you with any discomfort or lingering pain at the end of the treatment. You will be able to leave there feeling satisfied and pain-free.

You have the freedom to wear what you want

You don’t have to worry about booking last-minute and painful shaves when something comes up. You can wear your favorite sleeveless or strappy tops because you don’t have to worry about the overgrowth of hair under the arms. This is the same with skirts. Wearing a bikini won’t be much of a problem when you choose laser treatment according to Skin Works Medical Spa.

You save a lot of time because you don’t have to remove your hair all the time

Many men and women spend a lot of time getting rid of unwanted, especially those still using the traditional methods. When you don’t have to worry about removing unwanted hair from your body regularly, you free up time for things you enjoy. This could include spending more time on your makeup and hair as you prepare to go out, reading your favorite novels, or evening taking a nap. Laser treatment frees up more time to work on things you love.

Increasing your confidence

Grooming is going to make you feel better about how you look and feel. When you don’t have to keep worrying about regrowth, then you will be more confident. When you wear clothes like a bikini, you don’t have to keep looking at the areas to see if there is any growth.

Hair free and carefree holidays

Laser hair removal is going one of the best things for your holidays and summer months. You can sit back and relax knowing that everything is good. You don’t have to keep thinking about unwanted hairs because you know they are gone for months or even years. If you want to have laser hair removal treatment done before your next holiday, then it might be a good idea to have it done a couple of months before the holiday. It is not recommended to expose the area to sunlight after the treatment is done.

Toned and smoother skin

Laser hair removal treatment is going to make your skin feel silkier and softer. The procedure will go a long way in improving the appearance of the skin and also enhance your muscle tone at the same time.

Reduced body odor

There are many people who noticed a reduction in body odor. The hair deep inside the follicle where odor-causing bacterial clings on are no longer there. The bacteria don’t have anywhere to hide because the laser treatment is going to destroy the follicles.

It is reliable when removing excess hair

This treatment is a great option for those people who have a lot of hair they feel embarrassed about. This is common in women with polycystic ovary issues or those with hormonal imbalances. There are also men who have a lot of back hair and don’t like it. For those with problems consider chronic, consistent treatment can be very expensive and also exhausting. With laser hair removal, you get an effective way to get rid of the hair and the results will last longer.

Minimal side effects

Laser hair removal has very few side effects and you don’t have to worry about them. If there are any side effects from this treatment, it is going to last for a couple of days.