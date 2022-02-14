Fort Bend Christian Academy Hosts Gala “Night Under the Stars” to Benefit Students

Fort Bend Christian Academy hosted its annual gala and auction on February 5, 2022, presented by SellYourCar.com . The theme of this year’s gala was ‘A Night Under the Stars’. Guests enjoyed dinner, dancing to the Ben McPeek Band, western games, gourmet s’mores, while dressed in cowboy chic.

The event was held at George Ranch Historical Park and more than 300 hundred people were in attendance. With the generous donations of many guests and families, the event benefited an enhanced Literary Library and classroom enhancements of furniture and technology.

Chandler Parker MacDonald, Director of Advancement, said the event was successful financially, and it also was great to be among our FBCA Family and enjoy a fun evening together for a great cause.

“Many guests said this was by far their favorite gala they have attended,” MacDonald said. “The goal of the evening was clear. We were all there to benefit the students, and it’s exciting to see our families give so generously and support the mission of Fort Bend Christian Academy.”

The gala chairs included: Heather Brown, Katie Harris, Julie Motal, and Adriana Polasek.

“We could not have had a successful gala without the help of our incredible parent volunteers and FBCA staff,” Katie Harris said. “Thank you to all for your dedication and commitment to our children and our school. It is truly an honor and a privilege to be a part of this marvelous team.”