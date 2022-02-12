Taylor, Tompkins Boys Battle For Region V-6A Title

By Terry Carter

After 23 grueling, aquatic events, Taylor boys’ swimming coach Matt Apple knew his swimmers had one last test to ace. So he told his Mustang 400-yard freestyle relay team the truth.

“I knew we were down, and I told the boys we have to win this race. We need six points that (Tompkins) can’t get. So if we win and they get second, we get six points on them. That’s what had to happen — that’s nuts,” Apple said after the Region V-6A Swimming, Diving Meeting held at the Cy-Fair ISD Natatorium.

“We beat Tompkins by 1.5 points, and they are talented and really great kids. Our four boys had to go fast, and they broke our school record set not 20 years ago, but maybe 15,” he explained.

Taylor’s powerhouse quartet of Logan Pack, Nick Schmid, Andrew Lee and Reinaldo Obando Machado now hold all of Taylor’s school records for the boys’ relays. The Mustangs’ coach said the three seniors and Pack, a junior standout, have become proven leaders of the Mustang aquatic program.

Taylor and Tompkins boys nearly battled to a tie with the Mustangs earning 247 team points. Tompkins placed second with 245.5. A distant third, Clements (216.5) swam well to beat Cy Woods (187) and Bridgeland (172) by a good margin. Katy ISD claimed four-of-the-top-7 team finishes as Seven Lakes (163) and Cinco Ranch (147) finished sixth and seventh.

Top male finishers included:

200-Yard Medley Relay — Taylor (1:32.79), first place, CFISD pool record; Seven Lakes finished third; Tompkins fourth

200 Freestyle — Connor Jones (1:40.25), Seven Lakes, first; Andrew Lee (1:41.19), Taylor, fourth

200 IM — Nick Schmid (1:51.68), Taylor, second; Carter Gray (1:53.22), Tompkins, third

50 Freestyle — Logan Pack (21.04), Taylor, third; Reinaldo Obando Machado (21.42), Taylor, fourth

Diving — Matthew Aigner (455.15), Tompkins, first; Daniel Barrientos (411.35), Tompkins, third

100 Butterfly — Nick Schmid (49.18), Taylor, second

100 Freestyle — Brandon Guo (45.78), Cinco Ranch, third

500 Freestyle — Connor Jones (4:34.08), Seven Lakes, second

200 Freestyle Relay — Cinco Ranch (1:25.47), third; Tompkins (1:26.34), fourth

100 Backstroke — Logan Pack (49.62), Taylor, first; Logan Solomon (53.24), Tompkins, fourth

100 Breaststroke — Carter Gray (57.34), Tompkins, fourth

400 Freestyle Relay — Taylor (3:05.28), first; Tompkins (3:08.91), second; Seven Lakes (3:10.49), fourth

In the girls’ competition, Cy-Fair (282) won the team race handily over Cy Woods (228), Tomball Memorial (207) and Bridgeland (179). Seven Lakes (172) placed fifth, Taylor 162.50) took sixth place and Tompkins (130.50) ninth as the Region V competition became requires better and better times, scores to advance.

Top female finishers include:

200 IM — Marley Barnard (2:09.87), Cinco Ranch, fourth;

50 Freestyle — Taylor Craft (24.28), Seven Lakes, third

Diving — Avery Coates (433.75), Katy, first; Kailey Koval (421.40), Seven Lakes, second

100 Freestyle — Taylor Craft (52.30), Seven Lakes, third

500 Freestyle — Marina Garanzuay (5:10.26), Cinco Ranch, fourth

100 Backstroke — Claire Hegar (58.08), Katy, second; Natalia Casa (58.14), Taylor, third

100 Breaststroke — Marley Barnard (1:03.98), Cinco Ranch, third; Mariana Diaz Ponce (1:04.78), Taylor, fourth

400 Freestyle Relay — Seven Lakes (3:35.70), fourth

A GLANCE AT STATE MEET

At regional competitions, only the top two finishers in each event are guaranteed a spot in the Texas UIL State Swimming Meet. That totals 16 auto-qualified competitors. Then the next eight fastest times around the state from the regional meet times are added to the state schedule.

The Swimming and Diving State Meet will be held Feb. 18-19 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center at the University of Texas at Austin. Preliminary swimming and diving events will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, for 5A schools and at 5:30 p.m. for 6A schools. Finals will begin on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 9:30 a.m. for 5A teams and at 3:30 p.m. for 6A qualifiers.

In the boys’ 200 Medley Relay, Taylor arrives with the second fastest qualifying time (1:32.76) behind Plano West’s 1:30.86. That may be the highest qualifying time for any Katy ISD swimmer this season, but many auto qualified for state.

In diving where Katy ISD’s top performers stand out, Katy’s Coates qualified tied for the sixth best score. She and Koval will have their hands full of opportunity as they try to earn a top-3 medal at state. Aigner, who qualified 10th, is in a similar place, needing a breakout performance to finish top-5.

Taylor’s Schmid is seeded fourth in the 100 butterfly, based on regional times. Pack qualified seventh in the state for the 100 backstroke.

Taylor’s 400 freestyle relay qualified third in another very competitive field. Tompkins is ninth in that line-up, based on published times.

CUTLINES

Tompkins backstroker Samantha Mok focuses on her performance to help her team. Photo by UDPhotos

Taylor’s Hayden Silkenson powers his way through the 100 breaststroke to help propel the Mustangs to their team championship. photo by UDPhotos

Taylor swimming coach Matt Apple receives the Region V-6A boys’ team championship trophy after the Mustangs rallied past a talented Tompkins’ team for the team title. Photo by UDPhotos