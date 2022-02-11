Top 5 Online Casino Software Developers 2022

On the market today, there are several online casino software vendors for the gambling sector. When picking one of them, look for organizations that have been operating in this field for some years and have already earned the confidence of their clients.

We urge you to learn about five software suppliers who offer the best software for both online and physical casinos.

Novomatic

The firm manufactures slot machines, as well as hardware and online casino software for both physical and virtual casinos. Book of Ra, Lucky Lady’s Charm, and Dolphin’s Pearl are among her most popular games.

The service offers players signup bonuses, bonus games, free spins, higher odds, and other perks as incentives. Novomatic slots include two types of progressive jackpots: linked and solo.

The technical support team offers a wide variety of services to the company’s clients, including aid in the selection and purchasing of slot machine replacement parts, installation of a slot machine at the location of operation, training of technicians and slot managers, device maintenance, and so on.

The following are the online casino software provider’s primary advantages:

around 400 games;

clean interface, diverse plot, high-quality visuals and sound; game content with a clear interface, diversified narrative, and high-quality graphics and music;

compatibility with mobile devices in terms of software;

demos of games are available.

Playtech

The firm creates and distributes online casino software for casinos, bingo halls, and poker clubs both online and off. Slots, card and table games, sports betting, live dealer games, lotteries, and other games are among Playtech’s offerings. Age of the Gods, Jackpot Giant, White King, and Buffalo Blitz are among the most popular games.

Playtech was one of the first businesses in the gaming industry to start rewarding players with comp points. Additionally, its bonus system allows for the distribution of incentives for registration, deposit, account re-filling, and enticing new players, among other things.

Technical help is available to clients 24 hours a day, seven days a week. E-mail and telephone are used for communication. Chat is used for player support.

The following are the provider’s primary advantages:

there are nearly 700 games;

Software has a simple interface, high-resolution 3D visuals and animation, a colorful design, and crisp sound;

game compatibility with mobile devices;

a progressive jackpot.

BetConstruct

BetConstruct is a technology and service provider for both online and offline gaming businesses. Poker rooms, bookies, and casinos are all used by online casino software firms. A robust bonus system, including registration bonuses, and a six-tier rakeback system are available from the provider. The prize is a four-level single jackpot.

In both the B2B and B2C sectors, the supplier provides technical assistance. Players can communicate with each other in 14 different languages.

The following are the main benefits:

More than 6,000 video slots from BetConstruct and other providers, as well as online keno, live and virtual reality casino, and 3 card poker;

High-definition images and a musical score;

More than 15 licenses and 400 payment options are available;

The ability to design HTML5 slots on your own;

AI-based software solutions;

Favorable bonuses.

Playson

The firm creates slot machines and games for both internet casinos and brick-and-mortar casinos. Slots, blackjack, and roulette are among Playson’s offerings. Imperial Fruits, Fruit Supreme, Solar Queen, and Book of Gold are the most popular games.

Free spins and three types of jackpots are offered as incentives to users: multi-level, hidden, and daily jackpots.

Playson experts are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to aid customers with their queries and difficulties.

Provider advantages:

There are more than 50 games;

More than 30 languages are represented in the game’s content.

HD and 3D images that are realistic;

Slots are simple to integrate into any platform.

AMATIC Industries is a company that specializes in manufacturing.

Electronic roulette, lottery terminals, and slot machines are all developed and manufactured by AMATIC Industries. HTML5 games are also produced by the firm for use in online casinos. Book of Aztec, Admiral Nelson, and All Ways Win are among them.

The service provides a variety of bonuses, as well as four-level progressive jackpots in two types: solo and secret.

RiverMonster

RiverMonster online casino software company delivers competent help to clients via a variety of communication methods.

Advantages of the company:

Huge range of video slots, poker, roulette, and blackjack games to choose from.

high-quality gaming equipment;

new items are released on a regular basis;

compatibility with several operating systems on PCs and cell phones;

adjusting items to each country’s and customer’s needs.

In this article you have learned the highest-quality online casino software providers to choose from when you are looking for a suitable game or building up your own gambling platform.