Selenium Automation and its importance in detail

Photo by Julio Muebles from Pexels

Are you willing to know in-depth about Selenium?

Do you have any idea what it is and why it is used?

If yes, make sure to read the content till the end to get absolute answers. It is regardless of how automation testing has taken over the world. Selenium automation has emerged as one of the most sought-after skills in the market.

What is Selenium Automation?

Selenium is an open-source, automated tool that has served to be a great help for application developers. It is a valuable testing tool that is also considering as Selenium Automation. If you are going to work as an application developer, Selenium Automation is an option you should be aware of. Before leading further, we would like to tell you one thing Selenium is not a single tool. It is a collection of tools that caters to the different parts of the Selenium Automation process. Whether you have to test Windows software or have to test any mobile application, Selenium is an important tool that is going to use everywhere.

What are the advantages of Selenium Automation?

Selenium is an open-source automation tool that offers users relief from the headache of spending money on licensing. It is one of the leading automation tools that is using for testing a wide range of applications by application developers. The main advantages of this wonderful automation tool are:

It offers users the freedom of testing scripts being written in different programming languages such as Java, Python, Ruby, C#, Perl, PHP, and much more.

One can easily carry out the different testing processes on different operating systems such as Windows Mac or Linux.

Selenium offers users the freedom of carrying out different tests on different web browsers such as Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari, etc.

Selenium can easily integrate with different tools such as JUnit and TestNG or managing different results effectively and for generating different reports,

For availing consistent testing processes, Selenium can be easily integrated with different tools such as Docker, Jenkins, and Maven.

What are the disadvantages of Selenium Automation?

There are always two sides to a coin. Where Selenium Automation brings up a wide range of opportunities to the users, it also includes some restrictions that block up one’s way throughout. The main disadvantages of the Selenium Automation are:

It doesn’t work well on the desktop application or other software.

It is hard to find any Guaranteed support for Selenium.

One cannot perform any testing on images using Selenium.

Selenium alone doesn’t provide any native reporting facility.

What is the need for Software Testing?

Whenever we hear about a software testing tool, the very first thing that comes to our mind is why we need this. To resolve your queries, let’s start-up with the simpler thing. We are living in a world of technology. We are surrounded by machines and their behaviour is being controlled by the software that powers them. Yet the machines perform the task as we assume them to do, but they do that always. Surely not always.

And that’s where software testing comes into existence.

The majority of the businesses have gone online today. The actual success and growth of a business depend upon the success rate of the application software.

What if accidentally a small bug get insert into the website’s coding?

How will you find that bug and how will you prevent your coding from that in the future?

Software testing is a process that helps in finding out the bugs if any and helps in improving the functionality of the software. It is a process that works consistently for the improvement of the software so that the users’ could enjoy seamless access to it.

The software testing processes are basically of two types:

Manual Testing

Automation Testing

As the name is describing manual testing is usually being done by the testers themselves. It is a long process and the success rate is also quite lower here. Automation testing is an automated process that includes the involvement of fewer human resources. The process is not prone to errors. The best thing about this testing process is that it can use for the frequent execution of tests and well supports lights out the execution, functional testing, and regression testing as well.