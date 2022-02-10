Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Colleges/Universities across the United States

This month, over 50 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice during National Signing Day events across the District. The countless hours of practice, sweat and effort of these competitors was recognized during memorable celebrations that documented each student-athlete signing a binding national letter of intent for a collegiate sport. Signees include the following:

Cinco Ranch High School 2022 Signees:

Alison Mueller Hickler – Cross Country/Track – Colorado College

Krista Burg – Softball – Concordia University Texas

Mallorie Luitwieler – Golf – University of North Texas

Katy High School 2022 Signees:

Toryn Turpin – Girls Track – University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS)

Izzy Denton – Volleyball – Stephen F. Austin State University

Emily Parks – Softball – Galveston College

Ashley Piraneo – Softball – Connor State College

Brayden Powers – Baseball – Murray State College

Dominic Melchor – Baseball – Murray State College

Parker Kidwell – Baseball – Odessa College

Ryan George – Baseball – Houston Baptist University

Mayde Creek High School 2022 Signees:

Greg Meeks – Football – West Texas A&M University

Nick Martinez – Wrestling – Lyons College



Morton Ranch High School 2022 Signees:

Madison Koteras – Girls Soccer – Concordia University Texas

Paetow High School 2022 Signees:

Kayin Tillman – Baseball – Kansas Wesleyan University

Michael Jordan – Football – Lehigh University

Jacob Brown – Football – Houston Baptist University

Kole Wilson – Football – University of the Incarnate Word

Kentrell Webb – Football – Tulane University

Channing Dumas Jr. – Football – Prairie View A&M University

Jalyn Richardson – Football – McPherson College

Seven Lakes High School 2022 Signees:

Michael Amico – Football – Rice University

Grayson Medford – Football – University of Texas at San Antonio

Keegan Sneedon – Football – Sam Houston State University

Scott Stanford – Football – University of Tulsa

Taylor High School 2022 Signees:

Gracie Gibbens – Volleyball – University of Wisconsin – Platteville

Valor Chalker – Baseball – Ottawa University

Camden Champness – Baseball – Trinity University

Matthew Irwin – Baseball – East Texas Baptist University

Nate Lopez – Baseball – University of St. Thomas

Jared Schaeffer – Baseball – St. Edwards University

Blake Wolf – Baseball – West Texas A&M University

Javontae Yarbrough – Football – University of Arkansas at Monticello

Hollis Robinson – Football – Stephen F. Austin State University

Tompkins High School 2022 Signees:

Paris Herrman – Volleyball – Texas Tech University

Natassia Baptiste – Volleyball – Oral Roberts University

Colton Howard – Cross Country – Dallas Baptist University

Cash Russell – Baseball – Temple College

Jodi Keener – Golf – Southwestern College Kansas

Regina Garcia Perez – Golf – University of St. Thomas

Samantha Mok – Swimming – Pace University

Matthew Aigner – Diving – Texas A&M University

Lorenza Kabuloglu – Diving – University of the Incarnate Word

Ashley Martinec – Softball – College of Central Florida

Kaitlyn Scribner – Softball – Southern Arkansas University

Daniel Aigbogun – Football – Texas Wesleyan University

Eti-ini Bassey – Football – Texas A&M University – Kingsville

Sean Dubose – Football – Abilene Christian University ‘

Maliik Edwards – Football – Black Hills State University

Dylan Erwin – Football – Midwestern State University

Cole Francis – Football – Texas Wesleyan University

Chidubem Lebechi – Football – Abilene Christian University

Jack Lynch – Football – Tufts University

Luke Snyder – Football – Black Hills State University

The District also hosted signing days this past December at which 14 Katy ISD student-athletes committed to various colleges and universities.