Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Colleges/Universities across the United States

This month, over 50 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice during National Signing Day events across the District. The countless hours of practice, sweat and effort of these competitors was recognized during memorable celebrations that documented each student-athlete signing a binding national letter of intent for a collegiate sport. Signees include the following:
Cinco Ranch High School 2022 Signees:
- Alison Mueller Hickler – Cross Country/Track – Colorado College
- Krista Burg – Softball – Concordia University Texas
- Mallorie Luitwieler – Golf – University of North Texas
Katy High School 2022 Signees:
- Toryn Turpin – Girls Track – University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS)
- Izzy Denton – Volleyball – Stephen F. Austin State University
- Emily Parks – Softball – Galveston College
- Ashley Piraneo – Softball – Connor State College
- Brayden Powers – Baseball – Murray State College
- Dominic Melchor – Baseball – Murray State College
- Parker Kidwell – Baseball – Odessa College
- Ryan George – Baseball – Houston Baptist University
Mayde Creek High School 2022 Signees:
- Greg Meeks – Football – West Texas A&M University
- Nick Martinez – Wrestling – Lyons College
Morton Ranch High School 2022 Signees:
- Madison Koteras – Girls Soccer – Concordia University Texas
Paetow High School 2022 Signees:
- Kayin Tillman – Baseball – Kansas Wesleyan University
- Michael Jordan – Football – Lehigh University
- Jacob Brown – Football – Houston Baptist University
- Kole Wilson – Football – University of the Incarnate Word
- Kentrell Webb – Football – Tulane University
- Channing Dumas Jr. – Football – Prairie View A&M University
- Jalyn Richardson – Football – McPherson College
Seven Lakes High School 2022 Signees:
- Michael Amico – Football – Rice University
- Grayson Medford – Football – University of Texas at San Antonio
- Keegan Sneedon – Football – Sam Houston State University
- Scott Stanford – Football – University of Tulsa
Taylor High School 2022 Signees:
- Gracie Gibbens – Volleyball – University of Wisconsin – Platteville
- Valor Chalker – Baseball – Ottawa University
- Camden Champness – Baseball – Trinity University
- Matthew Irwin – Baseball – East Texas Baptist University
- Nate Lopez – Baseball – University of St. Thomas
- Jared Schaeffer – Baseball – St. Edwards University
- Blake Wolf – Baseball – West Texas A&M University
- Javontae Yarbrough – Football – University of Arkansas at Monticello
- Hollis Robinson – Football – Stephen F. Austin State University
Tompkins High School 2022 Signees:
- Paris Herrman – Volleyball – Texas Tech University
- Natassia Baptiste – Volleyball – Oral Roberts University
- Colton Howard – Cross Country – Dallas Baptist University
- Cash Russell – Baseball – Temple College
- Jodi Keener – Golf – Southwestern College Kansas
- Regina Garcia Perez – Golf – University of St. Thomas
- Samantha Mok – Swimming – Pace University
- Matthew Aigner – Diving – Texas A&M University
- Lorenza Kabuloglu – Diving – University of the Incarnate Word
- Ashley Martinec – Softball – College of Central Florida
- Kaitlyn Scribner – Softball – Southern Arkansas University
- Daniel Aigbogun – Football – Texas Wesleyan University
- Eti-ini Bassey – Football – Texas A&M University – Kingsville
- Sean Dubose – Football – Abilene Christian University ‘
- Maliik Edwards – Football – Black Hills State University
- Dylan Erwin – Football – Midwestern State University
- Cole Francis – Football – Texas Wesleyan University
- Chidubem Lebechi – Football – Abilene Christian University
- Jack Lynch – Football – Tufts University
- Luke Snyder – Football – Black Hills State University
The District also hosted signing days this past December at which 14 Katy ISD student-athletes committed to various colleges and universities.