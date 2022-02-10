Igloo Is Celebrating Its 75th Anniversary By Giving Away A 2022 JeepÒ Wrangler And Cooler Prize Pack

The Igloo Ultimate Adventure-Ready Sweepstakes is Now Open for Entries at IglooCoolers.com/75Years

Igloo Products Corp., the leading American manufacturer of coolers, is celebrating its 75th anniversary by giving away a 2022 Jeep Wrangler and Igloo cooler prize pack to one lucky winner. Fans can now enter The Igloo Ultimate Adventure-Ready Sweepstakes at igloocoolers.com/75years .

“2022 marks 75 years of Igloo delivering coolness to the world!” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Igloo remains America’s favorite cooler company after all this time because of our incredible fans, so we decided to celebrate this monumental anniversary by giving them the chance to win a 2022 Jeep Wrangler and plenty of Igloo coolers to load up in their new ride — the biggest sweepstakes in our company’s history. We can’t wait to see who wins!”

Through 8:59 a.m. CT on Monday, October 31, 2022, fans can enter The Igloo Ultimate Adventure-Ready Sweepstakes for their chance to win a 2022 Jeep Wrangler and Igloo cooler prize pack; this grand prize is valued at up to $50,000. Eligible entrants can enter once at igloocoolers.com/75years , where additional sweepstakes details and the official rules can also be found.

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter